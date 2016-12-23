Header Unit
La Superclassifica! Il 2016 della redazione di Metallus.it

Top 15 Flop dell’Anno
Alter Bridge – The Last Hero Red Hot Chili Peppers – The Getaway
Dream Theater – The Astonishing
 Zakk Wylde – Book Of Shadows II
Ihashn – Arktis Blues Pills – Lady In Gold
Testament – Brotherhood of the Snake Obituary – Ten Thousand Ways To Die
Katatonia – The Fall Of Hearts Rage – The Devil Strikes Again
Megadeth – Dystopia
 Sabaton – The Last Stand
The Answer – Solas
 Sinsaenum – Echoes Of The Tortured
Anthrax – For All Kings Wovenwar – Honor is Dead
David Bowie – Blackstar
DGM – The Passage
 Band Emergenti – Top 3
Freedom Call – Master Of Light Inglorious
Glenn Hughes – Resonate
 Sunburst
Ignite – A War Against You
 Withem
Rival Sons – Hollow Bones
Sixx:A.M. Prayers For The Damned Vol. 1

alberto-capettini

Top 10 Miglior Concerto
KATATONIA The Fall Of Hearts Be Prog Festival 2016
HAKEN Affinity
IHSAHN Arktis. Peggior Concerto
MYRATH Legacy Skyharbor @ Legend, Milano
ANTHRAX For All Kings
CIRCUS MAXIMUS Havoc Flop dell’anno
SIXX: A.M. Prayers For The Damned Vol. 1 Anderson / Stolt
DGM The Passage Nosound
HEAVEN’S CRY Outcast Dark Tranquillity
TESTAMENT Brotherood Of The Snake
Anche basta dai
Band Emergenti – Top 3 Manowar
Sunburst
Inglorious
Withem

alessandro-battini

Top 10 Miglior Concerto
MYRATH – Legacy /
RHAPSODY OF FIRE – Into The Legend
EPICA -The Olographic Principle Peggior Concerto
IHSAHN – Arktis /
DGM – The Passage
FREEDOM CALL – Master Of Light Flop dell’anno
KATATONIA – The Fall Of Hearts Rage
DREAM THEATER -The Astonishing Sabaton
GREAT MASTER -Lion & Queen Evil Masquerade
ALMAH – E.V.O.
Anche basta dai
Band Emergenti – Top 3 Van Canto
Final Chapter
Eternal Of Sweden
Silverbullet

andrea-sacchi

Top 10 Miglior Concerto
David Bowie – Blackstar The Cure @ Unipol Arena
Novembre – URSA
Katatonia – The Fall Of Hearts Peggior Concerto
In The Woods… – Pure /
Klimt 1918 – Sentimentale Jugend
The Cult – Hidden City Flop dell’anno
Afterhours – Folfiri o Folfox Rob Zombie – The Electric Warlock…
Iggy Pop & Joshua Homme – Post Pop Depression
Sinsaenum – Echoes Of The Tortured
Ihsahn – Arktis
Urgheal – Aeons In Sodom
Ulver – ATGCLVLSSCAP
Anche basta dai
Band Emergenti – Top 3
Angela Martyr – The November Harvest  Rob Zombie
Arcana 13 – Danza Macabra
Mutterlein – Orphans Of The Black Sun 

anna-minguzzi

Top 10 Miglior Concerto
Dream Theater – The Astonishing The Who @ Unipol Arena
Blackberry Smoke – Like An Arrow
Kansas – The Prelude Implicit Peggior Concerto
Night Ranger – 35 Years And A Night In Chicago Dio Disciples @ Wacken Open Air
Glenn Hughes – Resonate
The Answer – Solas Flop dell’anno
Smokey Fingers – Promised Land Lee Aron
Ayreon – The Theater Equation /
Magni Animi Viri – Heroes Temporis World Edition /
General Stratocuster And The Marshals – Dirty Boulevard
Anche basta dai
Band Emergenti – Top 3 AC/DC
Smokey Fingers
Shiraz Lane
Vade Aratro

eva-cociani

Top 10 Miglior Concerto
Sixx:A.M. – Prayers For The Damned Vol1. Ac/Dc con Axl Rose a Berna
The Answer – Solas
Lordi – Monsterophonic Peggior Concerto
Steven Tyler – We’re All Somebody From Somewhere Nessuno
Kissin’ Dinamite – Generation Goodbye
The Prophets Of Addiction – Reunite The Sinners Flop dell’anno
Sister Stand Up, Forward, March! Chris Holmes
Korn – The Serenity Of Suffering Red Hot Chili Peppers
Alter Bridge The Last Hero Aaron Lewis
Rival Sons Hollow Bones
Anche basta dai
Band Emergenti – Top 3 Dragonforce
The Local Band
Sweet Creature
Hell Boulevard

fabio-meschiari

Top 10 Miglior Concerto
IGNITE – A War Against You Gojira – Milano
KORN – The Serenity Of Suffering
KATATONIA – The Fall Of Hearts Peggior Concerto
THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN – Disociation  /
HAKEN – Affinity
FALLUJAH – Dreamless Flop dell’anno
BLUE HOUR GHOSTS – S/t WOVENWAR – Honor Is Dead
ALTER BRIDGE – The Last Hero OF MICE & MEN – Cold World
NORMA JEAN – Polar Similar THE AGONIST – Five
TERRORWAY – The Second
Anche basta dai
Band Emergenti – Top 3
 Terrorway Dragonforce
Blue Hour Ghost
Burn After Me

francesca-carbone

Top 10 Miglior Concerto
Alter Bridge – The Last Hero The Who al Mediolanum Forum di Milano
Ignite – A War Against You
Protest The Hero – Pacific Myth
 Peggior Concerto
Afterhours – Folfiri o Folfox Asking Alexandria al Fabrique di Milano
Rival Sons- Hollow Bones
Epica – The Olographic Principle
 Flop dell’anno
David Bowie – Blackstar
And Then She Came – And Then She Came
Tarja – The Brightest Void
 Memphis May Fire – The Light I Hold
Sum 41 – 13 Voices
Anche basta dai
Band Emergenti – Top 3  AC/DC

giovanni-barbo

Top 10 Miglior Concerto
Kansas “The Prelude Implicit” Heart @ Royal Albert Hall, Londra
The Answer “Solas”
Roth Brock Project “Roth Brock Project”
 Peggior Concerto
Stefan Berggren “Stranger In A Strangeland”
Karmakanic “Dot”
Treat “Ghost Of Graceland”
 Flop dell’anno
Opeth “Sorceress”
 Steve ‘n’ Seagulls “Brothers in Farms”
Glenn Hughes “Resonate”
 Phantom 5
Marillion “F.E.A.R.”
Dream Theater “The Astonishing”
Anche basta dai
Band Emergenti – Top 3  AC/DC
Damned Pilots
Palace
The Black Moods

ilaria-marra

Top 10 Miglior Concerto
Sabaton – The Last Stand Rammstein @ Gods of metal
Volbeat – Seal the Deal & Let’s Boogie
Avatar – Feathers & Flesh Peggior Concerto
Hellyeah – Unden!able Ghost @ Rockavaria – Monaco
Megadeth – Dystopia
Sixx:A.M. – Prayers For The Blessed Vol.2 Flop dell’anno
Alter Bridge – The Last Hero Blues Pills – Lady In gold
Tremonti – Dust Forever Still – Tied Down
Pain – Coming Home Amaranthe – Maximalism
Bad Bones – Demolition Derby
Anche basta dai
Band Emergenti – Top 3 In Extremo
Westfield Massacre – Westfield Massacre
Soul Seller – Matter Of Faith
9Electric – The Damaged Ones

leonardo-cammi

Top 10 Miglior Concerto
Sacred Steel – Heavy Metal Sacrifice Arkona
Running Wild – Rapid Foray
Twilight Force – Heroes Of Mighty Magic
 Peggior Concerto
Freedom Call – Master Of Light
 /
Rhapsody Of Fire – Into The Legend
Van Canto – Voices Of Fire
 Flop dell’anno
Blazon Stone – War Of The Roses
 Sleepy Hollow
Grand Magus – Sword Songs
Ranger
Hammer King – King Is Rising
Nothgard
The Neal Morse Band – The Similitude Of A Dream
Anche basta dai
Band Emergenti – Top 3 UDO
Eternal Champion – The Armor Of Ire
Thornbridge – What Will Prevail
Silverbones – Wild Waves

 

marcella-fava

Top 10 Miglior Concerto
The Devin Townsend Project – Transcendence Fosch Fest
DGM – The Passage
Babymetal – Metal Resistance Peggior Concerto
Van Canto – Voices Of Fire /
Teodasia – Metamorphosis
Freedom Call – Master Of Light Flop dell’anno
Alter Bridge The Last Hero /
Anthrax – For All Kings
Gojira – Magma
Twilight Force – Heroes Of Mighty Magic
Anche basta dai
Band Emergenti – Top 3 AC/DC
Just a Dreamare

matteo-roversi

Top 10 Miglior Concerto
Brujeria – Pocho Aztlan Black Sabbath @ Arena di Verona
Cult Of Luna – Mariner
Dark Lunacy – The Rain After The Snow Peggior Concerto
Death Angel – The Evil Divide Unleashed @ Summer Breeze
Dream Theater – The Astonishing
Grand Magus – Sword Song Flop dell’anno
Ignite – A War Against You Obituary – Ten Thousand Ways To Die
Primal Fear – Rulebreaker Pagandom – Hurt As A Shadow
Testament – Brotherhood Of The Snake Scour – Scour
Tyketto – Reach
Anche basta dai
Band Emergenti – Top 3 UDO
Denominate – Those Who Beheld The End
Hell In The Club – Shadow Of The Monster
Sanzu – Heavy Over The Home

pasquale-gennarelli

Top 10 Miglior Concerto
Neurosis – Fires Within Fires Robert Plant – Arena Flegrea (Napoli)
Meshuggah – The Violent Sleep Of Reason
Devin Townsend – Transcendence Peggior Concerto
Testament – Brotherhood of the Snake  /
Norma Jean – Polar Similar
Dream Theater – The Astonishing Flop dell’anno
Be The Wolf – Rogue Red Hot Chili Peppers
Black Mountain – IV Black Label Society
The Dillinger Escape Plan – Dissociation Rhapsody of Fire
Black Rainbows – Stellar Prophecy
Anche basta dai
Band Emergenti – Top 3 Le mille collaborazioni di Fabio Lione
Be The Wolf
Hacktivist
Filth In My Garage

riccardo-manazza

Top 10 Miglior Concerto
ANTHRAX – For All Kings METAL CHURCH
IHSAHN – Arktis.
MESHUGGAH – Violent Sleep Of Reason Peggior Concerto
TESTAMENT – Brotherhood Of The Snake /
FATES WARNING – Theories Of Flight
VEKTOR – Terminal Redux
 Flop dell’anno
DEATH ANGEL – The Evil Divide
 SABATON – The Last Stand
HEAVEN’S CRY – Outcast
RAGE – The Devils Strikes Again
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – S/t SINSAENUM – Echoes Of The Tortured
MEGADETH – Dystopia
Anche basta dai
Band Emergenti – Top 3 RITCHIE BLACKMORE / RAINBOW
GIRAFFE TONGUE ORCHESTRA  – Broken Lines
NECROMANCING THE STONE – Jewel Of The Vile
VISIONARY – Gabriel

saverio-spadavecchia-1

Top 10 Miglior Concerto
Alter Bridge – The Last Hero Alter Bridge – Bologna
Megadeth – Dystopia
 Steven Wilson – Porto Recanati
David Bowie – Blackstar
Glenn Hughes – Resonate
 Peggior Concerto
First Signal – One step over the line /
Testament – Brotherhood of snake
Dark lunacy – The rain after the snow Flop dell’anno
Ishahn – Arktis Obituary
Niccolò Fabi – Una somma di piccole cose Red Hot Chili Peppers
Ghost – Popestar
Anche basta dai
Band Emergenti – Top 3 U.D.O.
Hell In The Club Geoff Tate

tommaso-dainese

Top 10 Miglior Concerto
Afterhours – Folfiri o Folfox David Gilmour – Circo Massimo
Dream Theater – The Astonishing
Megadeth – Dystopia
 Peggior Concerto
Testament – Brotherhood of the Snake
 /
Ihsahn – Arktis
Sixx:A.M. – Prayers for the damned Vol.1
 Flop dell’anno
Rival Sons – Hollow Bones
 Zakk Wylde – Book of Shadows II
Be The Wolf – Rogue
 Blues Pills – Lady In Gold
Alter Bridge – The Last Hero
 Wovenwar – Honor Is Dead
The Answer – Solas
Anche basta dai
Band Emergenti – Top 3 Anvil
Inglorious
Speed Stroke
Messa

La playlist – "Metallify: Tutto il meglio del metal e hard rock 2016

tommaso.dainese

view all posts

Folgorato in tenera età dall'artwork di "Painkiller", non si è più ripreso. Un caso irrecuperabile. Indeciso se voler rivivere i leopardi anni '80 sul Sunset o se tornare indietro nel tempo ai primi anni '90 norvegesi e andare a bere un Amaro Lucano con Dead e Euronymous. Quali siano i suoi gusti musicali non è ben chiaro a nessuno, neppure a lui. Dirige la truppa di Metallus.it verso l'inevitabile gloria.

7 Comments Unisciti alla conversazione →

  1. ultimate artificier

    1 Vektor – Terminal Redux
    2 Vektor – Terminal Redux
    3 Vektor – Terminal Redux
    4 Vektor – Terminal Redux
    5 Vektor – Terminal Redux
    6 Vektor – Terminal Redux
    7 Vektor – Terminal Redux
    8 Vektor – Terminal Redux
    9 Vektor – Terminal Redux
    10 Vektor – Terminal Redux

    Reply
  2. andrea

    sicuramente haken e avantasia su tutti, delusione: in flames. vedendo le classifiche per chi come me ha raggiunto i 40 fa sicuramente tristezza vedere ancora in alto bowie, megadeth, slayer e compagnia…il ricambio generazionale dov’è? siamo stati metallari ribelli e poi abbiamo educato i nostri figli (per chi li ha) a feisbuk, uozzap e li abbiamo portati in chiesa a recitare padrenostri e avemarii invece di insegnargli a suonare o a scrivere un testo?? che tristezza!!

    Reply
    • ultimate artificer

      non so se hai notato che in ben 3 classifiche ci stanno gli afterhours e che in una sola ci stanno in vektor, forse anche per miracolo, che sono a mio avviso decisamente il ricambio di cui parli ma la stampa specializzata non gradisce evidentemente. forse dove manca il ricambio è altrove…

      Reply (in reply to andrea)
  3. Theskullbeneaththeskin

    Vektor? Grazie della dritta, non conosco e andrò a cercarli (over 40 me too)
    Il Meschio si conferma un figo… Ilaria licenziata… scherzo, i gusti sono soggettivi, che dobbiamo dire?!
    Dobbiamo dire che l’unico discone è oggettivamente quello dei Korn! Anthrax li metto nei flop mentre gli altri storici della bay area si sono mostrati in buona/ottima forma…
    In ogni caso, la media della redazione è interessante. Bello vedere che date considerazione ad una grande band come gli Ignite che a differenza di tanti altri ha un messaggio importante e genuino da trasmettere…
    Fantastico “l’anche basta” riservato agli Ac/dc… chi li ama davvero, la pensa così!
    In ogni caso grazie a tutti voi per il vostro lavoro!

    Reply
  4. Fabio Meschiari

    Caro Theskulbeneaththeskin (grandissimo nickname), ti ringrazio personalmente per il tuo apprezzamento. Gli Ignite hanno fatto veramente un ottimo disco e mi ricorderò sempre una loro esibizione per il tour di “Past Our Means”). Grazie mille di nuovo dal Meskio e da tutta la redazione, in alto i calici e continua a seguirci

    Reply
  5. Vincenzo

    Ma dai! Nemmeno uno ha indicato gli avenged sevenfold, con il disco della svolta. Un lavoro maturo, sul solco dei migliori kamelot. Decisamente the stage è il singolo dell’anno in ambito Power.
    E poi indicano un disco fiacchissimo come l’ultimo grand magus… a volte mi chiedo se ascoltiamo gli stessi dischi…

    Reply
  6. Den

    nessuno ha menzionato
    God Destruction – Redentor
    &
    Dawn of Ashes – Theophany
    ma dubito anche ad UN solo utente qui possan piacere 3:)

    Reply

