La Superclassifica! Il 2016 della redazione di Metallus.it

|Top 15
|Flop dell’Anno
|Alter Bridge – The Last Hero
|Red Hot Chili Peppers – The Getaway
|
Dream Theater – The Astonishing
|Zakk Wylde – Book Of Shadows II
|Ihashn – Arktis
|Blues Pills – Lady In Gold
|Testament – Brotherhood of the Snake
|Obituary – Ten Thousand Ways To Die
|Katatonia – The Fall Of Hearts
|Rage – The Devil Strikes Again
|
Megadeth – Dystopia
|Sabaton – The Last Stand
|
The Answer – Solas
|Sinsaenum – Echoes Of The Tortured
|Anthrax – For All Kings
|Wovenwar – Honor is Dead
|
David Bowie – Blackstar
|
DGM – The Passage
|Band Emergenti – Top 3
|Freedom Call – Master Of Light
|Inglorious
|
Glenn Hughes – Resonate
|Sunburst
|
Ignite – A War Against You
|Withem
|
Rival Sons – Hollow Bones
|
Sixx:A.M. Prayers For The Damned Vol. 1
|Top 10
|Miglior Concerto
|KATATONIA The Fall Of Hearts
|Be Prog Festival 2016
|HAKEN Affinity
|IHSAHN Arktis.
|Peggior Concerto
|MYRATH Legacy
|Skyharbor @ Legend, Milano
|ANTHRAX For All Kings
|CIRCUS MAXIMUS Havoc
|Flop dell’anno
|SIXX: A.M. Prayers For The Damned Vol. 1
|Anderson / Stolt
|DGM The Passage
|Nosound
|HEAVEN’S CRY Outcast
|Dark Tranquillity
|TESTAMENT Brotherood Of The Snake
|Anche basta dai
|Band Emergenti – Top 3
|Manowar
|Sunburst
|Inglorious
|Withem
|Top 10
|Miglior Concerto
|MYRATH – Legacy
|/
|RHAPSODY OF FIRE – Into The Legend
|EPICA -The Olographic Principle
|Peggior Concerto
|IHSAHN – Arktis
|/
|DGM – The Passage
|FREEDOM CALL – Master Of Light
|Flop dell’anno
|KATATONIA – The Fall Of Hearts
|Rage
|DREAM THEATER -The Astonishing
|Sabaton
|GREAT MASTER -Lion & Queen
|Evil Masquerade
|ALMAH – E.V.O.
|Anche basta dai
|Band Emergenti – Top 3
|Van Canto
|Final Chapter
|
Eternal Of Sweden
|
Silverbullet
|Top 10
|Miglior Concerto
|David Bowie – Blackstar
|The Cure @ Unipol Arena
|Novembre – URSA
|Katatonia – The Fall Of Hearts
|Peggior Concerto
|In The Woods… – Pure
|/
|Klimt 1918 – Sentimentale Jugend
|The Cult – Hidden City
|Flop dell’anno
|Afterhours – Folfiri o Folfox
|Rob Zombie – The Electric Warlock…
|Iggy Pop & Joshua Homme – Post Pop Depression
|
Sinsaenum – Echoes Of The Tortured
|Ihsahn – Arktis
|
Urgheal – Aeons In Sodom
|Ulver – ATGCLVLSSCAP
|Anche basta dai
|Band Emergenti – Top 3
|Angela Martyr – The November Harvest
|Rob Zombie
|Arcana 13 – Danza Macabra
|Mutterlein – Orphans Of The Black Sun
|Top 10
|Miglior Concerto
|Dream Theater – The Astonishing
|The Who @ Unipol Arena
|Blackberry Smoke – Like An Arrow
|Kansas – The Prelude Implicit
|Peggior Concerto
|Night Ranger – 35 Years And A Night In Chicago
|Dio Disciples @ Wacken Open Air
|Glenn Hughes – Resonate
|The Answer – Solas
|Flop dell’anno
|Smokey Fingers – Promised Land
|Lee Aron
|Ayreon – The Theater Equation
|/
|Magni Animi Viri – Heroes Temporis World Edition
|/
|General Stratocuster And The Marshals – Dirty Boulevard
|Anche basta dai
|Band Emergenti – Top 3
|AC/DC
|Smokey Fingers
|Shiraz Lane
|Vade Aratro
|Top 10
|Miglior Concerto
|Sixx:A.M. – Prayers For The Damned Vol1.
|Ac/Dc con Axl Rose a Berna
|The Answer – Solas
|Lordi – Monsterophonic
|Peggior Concerto
|Steven Tyler – We’re All Somebody From Somewhere
|Nessuno
|Kissin’ Dinamite – Generation Goodbye
|The Prophets Of Addiction – Reunite The Sinners
|Flop dell’anno
|Sister Stand Up, Forward, March!
|Chris Holmes
|Korn – The Serenity Of Suffering
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|Alter Bridge The Last Hero
|Aaron Lewis
|Rival Sons Hollow Bones
|Anche basta dai
|Band Emergenti – Top 3
|Dragonforce
|The Local Band
|Sweet Creature
|Hell Boulevard
|Top 10
|Miglior Concerto
|IGNITE – A War Against You
|Gojira – Milano
|KORN – The Serenity Of Suffering
|KATATONIA – The Fall Of Hearts
|Peggior Concerto
|THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN – Disociation
|/
|HAKEN – Affinity
|FALLUJAH – Dreamless
|Flop dell’anno
|BLUE HOUR GHOSTS – S/t
|WOVENWAR – Honor Is Dead
|ALTER BRIDGE – The Last Hero
|OF MICE & MEN – Cold World
|NORMA JEAN – Polar Similar
|THE AGONIST – Five
|TERRORWAY – The Second
|Anche basta dai
|Band Emergenti – Top 3
|Terrorway
|Dragonforce
|Blue Hour Ghost
|Burn After Me
|Top 10
|Miglior Concerto
|Alter Bridge – The Last Hero
|The Who al Mediolanum Forum di Milano
|
Ignite – A War Against You
|
Protest The Hero – Pacific Myth
|Peggior Concerto
|Afterhours – Folfiri o Folfox
|Asking Alexandria al Fabrique di Milano
|
Rival Sons- Hollow Bones
|
Epica – The Olographic Principle
|Flop dell’anno
|
David Bowie – Blackstar
|
And Then She Came – And Then She Came
|
Tarja – The Brightest Void
|Memphis May Fire – The Light I Hold
|
Sum 41 – 13 Voices
|Anche basta dai
|Band Emergenti – Top 3
|AC/DC
|Top 10
|Miglior Concerto
|Kansas “The Prelude Implicit”
|Heart @ Royal Albert Hall, Londra
|The Answer “Solas”
|
Roth Brock Project “Roth Brock Project”
|Peggior Concerto
|
Stefan Berggren “Stranger In A Strangeland”
|
Karmakanic “Dot”
|
Treat “Ghost Of Graceland”
|Flop dell’anno
|
Opeth “Sorceress”
|Steve ‘n’ Seagulls “Brothers in Farms”
|
Glenn Hughes “Resonate”
|Phantom 5
|
Marillion “F.E.A.R.”
|
Dream Theater “The Astonishing”
|Anche basta dai
|Band Emergenti – Top 3
|AC/DC
|Damned Pilots
|
Palace
|
The Black Moods
|Top 10
|Miglior Concerto
|Sabaton – The Last Stand
|Rammstein @ Gods of metal
|Volbeat – Seal the Deal & Let’s Boogie
|Avatar – Feathers & Flesh
|Peggior Concerto
|Hellyeah – Unden!able
|Ghost @ Rockavaria – Monaco
|Megadeth – Dystopia
|Sixx:A.M. – Prayers For The Blessed Vol.2
|Flop dell’anno
|Alter Bridge – The Last Hero
|Blues Pills – Lady In gold
|Tremonti – Dust
|Forever Still – Tied Down
|Pain – Coming Home
|Amaranthe – Maximalism
|Bad Bones – Demolition Derby
|Anche basta dai
|Band Emergenti – Top 3
|In Extremo
|Westfield Massacre – Westfield Massacre
|Soul Seller – Matter Of Faith
|9Electric – The Damaged Ones
|Top 10
|Miglior Concerto
|Sacred Steel – Heavy Metal Sacrifice
|Arkona
|
Running Wild – Rapid Foray
|
Twilight Force – Heroes Of Mighty Magic
|Peggior Concerto
|
Freedom Call – Master Of Light
|/
|
Rhapsody Of Fire – Into The Legend
|
Van Canto – Voices Of Fire
|Flop dell’anno
|
Blazon Stone – War Of The Roses
|Sleepy Hollow
|
Grand Magus – Sword Songs
|
Ranger
|
Hammer King – King Is Rising
|
Nothgard
|
The Neal Morse Band – The Similitude Of A Dream
|Anche basta dai
|Band Emergenti – Top 3
|UDO
|Eternal Champion – The Armor Of Ire
|
Thornbridge – What Will Prevail
|
Silverbones – Wild Waves
|Top 10
|Miglior Concerto
|The Devin Townsend Project – Transcendence
|Fosch Fest
|DGM – The Passage
|Babymetal – Metal Resistance
|Peggior Concerto
|Van Canto – Voices Of Fire
|/
|Teodasia – Metamorphosis
|Freedom Call – Master Of Light
|Flop dell’anno
|Alter Bridge The Last Hero
|/
|Anthrax – For All Kings
|Gojira – Magma
|Twilight Force – Heroes Of Mighty Magic
|Anche basta dai
|Band Emergenti – Top 3
|AC/DC
|Just a Dreamare
|Top 10
|Miglior Concerto
|Brujeria – Pocho Aztlan
|Black Sabbath @ Arena di Verona
|Cult Of Luna – Mariner
|Dark Lunacy – The Rain After The Snow
|Peggior Concerto
|Death Angel – The Evil Divide
|Unleashed @ Summer Breeze
|Dream Theater – The Astonishing
|Grand Magus – Sword Song
|Flop dell’anno
|Ignite – A War Against You
|Obituary – Ten Thousand Ways To Die
|Primal Fear – Rulebreaker
|Pagandom – Hurt As A Shadow
|Testament – Brotherhood Of The Snake
|Scour – Scour
|Tyketto – Reach
|Anche basta dai
|Band Emergenti – Top 3
|UDO
|Denominate – Those Who Beheld The End
|Hell In The Club – Shadow Of The Monster
|Sanzu – Heavy Over The Home
|Top 10
|Miglior Concerto
|Neurosis – Fires Within Fires
|Robert Plant – Arena Flegrea (Napoli)
|Meshuggah – The Violent Sleep Of Reason
|Devin Townsend – Transcendence
|Peggior Concerto
|Testament – Brotherhood of the Snake
|/
|Norma Jean – Polar Similar
|Dream Theater – The Astonishing
|Flop dell’anno
|Be The Wolf – Rogue
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|Black Mountain – IV
|Black Label Society
|The Dillinger Escape Plan – Dissociation
|Rhapsody of Fire
|Black Rainbows – Stellar Prophecy
|Anche basta dai
|Band Emergenti – Top 3
|Le mille collaborazioni di Fabio Lione
|Be The Wolf
|
Hacktivist
|
Filth In My Garage
|Top 10
|Miglior Concerto
|ANTHRAX – For All Kings
|METAL CHURCH
|IHSAHN – Arktis.
|MESHUGGAH – Violent Sleep Of Reason
|Peggior Concerto
|TESTAMENT – Brotherhood Of The Snake
|/
|FATES WARNING – Theories Of Flight
|
VEKTOR – Terminal Redux
|Flop dell’anno
|
DEATH ANGEL – The Evil Divide
|SABATON – The Last Stand
|
HEAVEN’S CRY – Outcast
|
RAGE – The Devils Strikes Again
|TYGERS OF PAN TANG – S/t
|SINSAENUM – Echoes Of The Tortured
|MEGADETH – Dystopia
|Anche basta dai
|Band Emergenti – Top 3
|RITCHIE BLACKMORE / RAINBOW
|GIRAFFE TONGUE ORCHESTRA – Broken Lines
|
NECROMANCING THE STONE – Jewel Of The Vile
|VISIONARY – Gabriel
|Top 10
|Miglior Concerto
|Alter Bridge – The Last Hero
|Alter Bridge – Bologna
|
Megadeth – Dystopia
|Steven Wilson – Porto Recanati
|
David Bowie – Blackstar
|
Glenn Hughes – Resonate
|Peggior Concerto
|First Signal – One step over the line
|/
|Testament – Brotherhood of snake
|Dark lunacy – The rain after the snow
|Flop dell’anno
|Ishahn – Arktis
|Obituary
|Niccolò Fabi – Una somma di piccole cose
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|
Ghost – Popestar
|Anche basta dai
|Band Emergenti – Top 3
|U.D.O.
|Hell In The Club
|Geoff Tate
|Top 10
|Miglior Concerto
|Afterhours – Folfiri o Folfox
|David Gilmour – Circo Massimo
|
Dream Theater – The Astonishing
|
Megadeth – Dystopia
|Peggior Concerto
|
Testament – Brotherhood of the Snake
|/
|
Ihsahn – Arktis
|
Sixx:A.M. – Prayers for the damned Vol.1
|Flop dell’anno
|
Rival Sons – Hollow Bones
|Zakk Wylde – Book of Shadows II
|
Be The Wolf – Rogue
|Blues Pills – Lady In Gold
|
Alter Bridge – The Last Hero
|Wovenwar – Honor Is Dead
|
The Answer – Solas
|Anche basta dai
|Band Emergenti – Top 3
|Anvil
|Inglorious
|Speed Stroke
|Messa
sicuramente haken e avantasia su tutti, delusione: in flames. vedendo le classifiche per chi come me ha raggiunto i 40 fa sicuramente tristezza vedere ancora in alto bowie, megadeth, slayer e compagnia…il ricambio generazionale dov’è? siamo stati metallari ribelli e poi abbiamo educato i nostri figli (per chi li ha) a feisbuk, uozzap e li abbiamo portati in chiesa a recitare padrenostri e avemarii invece di insegnargli a suonare o a scrivere un testo?? che tristezza!!
non so se hai notato che in ben 3 classifiche ci stanno gli afterhours e che in una sola ci stanno in vektor, forse anche per miracolo, che sono a mio avviso decisamente il ricambio di cui parli ma la stampa specializzata non gradisce evidentemente. forse dove manca il ricambio è altrove…(in reply to andrea)
Vektor? Grazie della dritta, non conosco e andrò a cercarli (over 40 me too)
Il Meschio si conferma un figo… Ilaria licenziata… scherzo, i gusti sono soggettivi, che dobbiamo dire?!
Dobbiamo dire che l’unico discone è oggettivamente quello dei Korn! Anthrax li metto nei flop mentre gli altri storici della bay area si sono mostrati in buona/ottima forma…
In ogni caso, la media della redazione è interessante. Bello vedere che date considerazione ad una grande band come gli Ignite che a differenza di tanti altri ha un messaggio importante e genuino da trasmettere…
Fantastico “l’anche basta” riservato agli Ac/dc… chi li ama davvero, la pensa così!
In ogni caso grazie a tutti voi per il vostro lavoro!
Caro Theskulbeneaththeskin (grandissimo nickname), ti ringrazio personalmente per il tuo apprezzamento. Gli Ignite hanno fatto veramente un ottimo disco e mi ricorderò sempre una loro esibizione per il tour di “Past Our Means”). Grazie mille di nuovo dal Meskio e da tutta la redazione, in alto i calici e continua a seguirci
Ma dai! Nemmeno uno ha indicato gli avenged sevenfold, con il disco della svolta. Un lavoro maturo, sul solco dei migliori kamelot. Decisamente the stage è il singolo dell’anno in ambito Power.
E poi indicano un disco fiacchissimo come l’ultimo grand magus… a volte mi chiedo se ascoltiamo gli stessi dischi…
nessuno ha menzionato
God Destruction – Redentor
&
Dawn of Ashes – Theophany
ma dubito anche ad UN solo utente qui possan piacere 3:)