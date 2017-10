Toby Hitchcock – Recensione: Mercury Down

Voto recensore

7,5

Etichetta: Frontiers



Anno: 2011



Tracklist: 01. This Is The Moment

02. Strong Enough

03. How To Stop

04. Let Go

05. One Day I’ll Stop Loving You

06. I Should Have Said

07. If It's To Be (It's Up To Me)

08. Just Say Goodbye

09. Summer Nights In Cabo

10. Tear Down The Barricades

11. A Different Drum

12. Mercury's Down