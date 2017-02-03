Virgin Steele: online il lyric video della versione remixata di “The Ineffable Name”

I Virgin Steele hanno reso disponibile online il lyric video di una nuova versione di “The Ineffable Name“, brano tratto dal platter “Visions Of Eden“. L’album in questione verrà ripubblicato il prossimo 17 febbraio per SPV / Steamhammer in nuova veste, ovvero 2CD Digipack di cui il primo CD in versione remixata, il secondo CD in versione rimasterizzata. Questa ristampa conterrà anche un nuovo booklet con liner notes estese e foto inedite della band.

Di seguito ricordiamo la tracklist di questa nuova edizione di ““:

CD1: Remixed Version

“Immortal I Stand (The Birth Of Adam)”

“Adorned With The Rising Cobra”

“The Ineffable Name”

“Black Light On Black”

“Bonedust”

“Angel Of Death”

“God Above God”

“The Hidden God”

“Childslayer”

“When Dusk Fell”

“Visions Of Eden”

CD2: Remastered

“Immortal I Stand (The Birth Of Adam)”

“Adorned With The Rising Cobra”

“The Ineffable Name”

“Black Light On Black”

“Bonedust”

“Angel Of Death”

“God Above God”

“The Hidden God”

“Childslayer”

“When Dusk Fell”

“Visions Of Eden”