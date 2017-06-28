The Winery Dogs: il video di “Elevate” dal nuovo album live

I The Winery Dogs, band composta da Mike Portnoy, Billy Sheehan e Richie Kotzen, hanno annunciato la pubblicazione del live “Dog Years: Live In Santiago & Beyond 2013-2016”, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 4 Agosto per Loud & Proud Records. Un’anteprima dal live, il video live di “Elevate”, è ora disponibile online in anteprima su Loudwire.
Ricordiamo anche la tracklist dell’album:
01. Oblivion
02. Captain Love
03. We Are One
04. Hot Streak
05. How Long
06. Time Machine
07. Empire
08. Fire
09. Think It Over
10. Mike Portnoy Drum Solo
11. The Other Side
12. Billy Sheehan Bass Solo
13. Ghost Town
14. I’m No Angel
15. Elevate
16. Regret
17. Desire
Video Musicali:
* Elevate
* Desire
* Time Machine
* I’m No Angel
* Oblivion
* Captain Love
* Hot Streak
* Fire
“Dog Years” EP:
01. Criminal
02. The Game
03. Solid Ground
04. Love Is Alive
05. Moonage Daydream