The Winery Dogs: il video di “Elevate” dal nuovo album live

I The Winery Dogs, band composta da Mike Portnoy, Billy Sheehan e Richie Kotzen, hanno annunciato la pubblicazione del live “Dog Years: Live In Santiago & Beyond 2013-2016”, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 4 Agosto per Loud & Proud Records. Un’anteprima dal live, il video live di “Elevate”, è ora disponibile online in anteprima su Loudwire.

Ricordiamo anche la tracklist dell’album:

01. Oblivion

02. Captain Love

03. We Are One

04. Hot Streak

05. How Long

06. Time Machine

07. Empire

08. Fire

09. Think It Over

10. Mike Portnoy Drum Solo

11. The Other Side

12. Billy Sheehan Bass Solo

13. Ghost Town

14. I’m No Angel

15. Elevate

16. Regret

17. Desire

Video Musicali:

* Elevate

* Desire

* Time Machine

* I’m No Angel

* Oblivion

* Captain Love

* Hot Streak

* Fire

“Dog Years” EP:

01. Criminal

02. The Game

03. Solid Ground

04. Love Is Alive

05. Moonage Daydream