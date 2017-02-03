The Raven Age: il video ufficiale di “Salem’s Fate”

I The Raven Age, band nella quale millita uno dei figli di Steve Harris, George, pubblicheranno il loro debut album, intitolato “Darkness Will Rise“, il 17 marzo per BMG. Un’anteprima dal full length, il brano “Salem’s Fate“, è ora disponibile online sul canale Youtube della band.

Ricordiamo la tracklist di “Darkness Will Rise”:

01. Darkness Will Rise

02. Promised Land

03. Age Of The Raven

04. The Death March

05. Salem’s Fate

06. The Merciful One

07. Eye Among The Blind

08. Winds Of Change

09. Trapped Within The Shadows

10. My Revenge

11. The Dying Embers Of Life

12. Angel In Disgrace

13. Behind The Mask