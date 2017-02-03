Header Unit
News

The Raven Age: il video ufficiale di “Salem’s Fate”

By
Band: -

I The Raven Age, band nella quale millita uno dei figli di Steve Harris, George, pubblicheranno il loro debut album, intitolato “Darkness Will Rise“, il 17 marzo per BMG. Un’anteprima dal full length, il brano “Salem’s Fate“, è ora disponibile online sul canale Youtube della band.
Ricordiamo la tracklist di “Darkness Will Rise”:

01. Darkness Will Rise
02. Promised Land
03. Age Of The Raven
04. The Death March
05. Salem’s Fate
06. The Merciful One
07. Eye Among The Blind
08. Winds Of Change
09. Trapped Within The Shadows
10. My Revenge
11. The Dying Embers Of Life
12. Angel In Disgrace
13. Behind The Mask

anna.minguzzi

view all posts

Va molto fiera del fatto di essere mancina e di essere nata a San Giovanni in Persiceto, paese della provincia bolognese. Ha scritto le sue prime recensioni a dodici anni durante un interminabile viaggio in treno e da allora non ha quasi più smesso. Quando non scrive o non fa fotografie legge, va a teatro, canta in due cori, va in bicicletta, guarda telefilm, mangia Pringles, beve the e di tanto in tanto dorme. Ci tiene a ribadire che adora i Dream Theater, che ha visto dal vivo almeno venti volte, e se non assiste ad almeno un concerto ogni settimana va in crisi di astinenza.

0 Comments Unisciti alla conversazione →

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Login with Facebook:
Login