The Raven Age: il video ufficiale di “Salem’s Fate”

I The Raven Age, band nella quale millita uno dei figli di Steve Harris, George, pubblicheranno il loro debut album, intitolato “Darkness Will Rise“, il 17 marzo per BMG. Un’anteprima dal full length, il brano “Salem’s Fate“, è ora disponibile online sul canale Youtube della band.
Ricordiamo la tracklist di “Darkness Will Rise”:
01. Darkness Will Rise
02. Promised Land
03. Age Of The Raven
04. The Death March
05. Salem’s Fate
06. The Merciful One
07. Eye Among The Blind
08. Winds Of Change
09. Trapped Within The Shadows
10. My Revenge
11. The Dying Embers Of Life
12. Angel In Disgrace
13. Behind The Mask