The Lurking Fear: i dettagli dell’album “Out Of The Voiceless Grave”

I The Lurking Fear, supergruppo formato da membri ed ex-membri di At The Gates, The Haunted, Skitsystem, Disfear e God Macabre, pubblicheranno il loro debut album, intitolato “Out Of The Voiceless Grave“, il prossimo 11 agosto per Century Media. Il full length è stato registrato Welfare Sounds a Gothenburg e sarà disponibile in CD digipack, vinile da 180 grammi e download digitale.
Di seguito tracklist e artwork dell’album:
01. Out Of The Voiceless Grave
02. Vortex Spawn
03. The Starving Gods Of Old
04. The Infernal Dread
05. With Death Engraved In Their Bones
06. Upon Black Winds
07. Teeth Of The Dark Plains
08. The Cold Jaws Of Death
09. Tongued With Foul Flames
10. Winged Death
11. Tentacles Of Blackened Horror
12. Beneath Menacing Sands