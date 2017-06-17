The Lurking Fear: i dettagli dell’album “Out Of The Voiceless Grave”

I The Lurking Fear, supergruppo formato da membri ed ex-membri di At The Gates, The Haunted, Skitsystem, Disfear e God Macabre, pubblicheranno il loro debut album, intitolato “Out Of The Voiceless Grave“, il prossimo 11 agosto per Century Media. Il full length è stato registrato Welfare Sounds a Gothenburg e sarà disponibile in CD digipack, vinile da 180 grammi e download digitale.

Di seguito tracklist e artwork dell’album:

01. Out Of The Voiceless Grave

02. Vortex Spawn

03. The Starving Gods Of Old

04. The Infernal Dread

05. With Death Engraved In Their Bones

06. Upon Black Winds

07. Teeth Of The Dark Plains

08. The Cold Jaws Of Death

09. Tongued With Foul Flames

10. Winged Death

11. Tentacles Of Blackened Horror

12. Beneath Menacing Sands