Suffocation: il nuovo album “…Of The Dark Light” in uscita a giugno; i dettagli

I Suffocation pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album intitolato “…Of The Dark Light” il prossimo 9 Giugno tramite Nuclear Blast. Il successore di “Pinnacle Of Bedlam” (2013) segna inoltre la presenza di due nuovi elementi nella lineup, ovvero il chitarrista Charlie Errigo (originariamente nei Pyrexia) e il batterista Eric Morotti (Killitorous, Blind Witness).

Di seguito la tracklist del nuovo lavoro:

01. Clarity Through Deprivation

02. The Warmth Within The Dark

03. Your Last Breaths

04. Return To The Abyss

05. The Violation

06. Of The Dark Light

07. Some Things Should Be Left Alone

08. Caught Between Two Worlds

09. Epitaph Of The Credulous

E l’artwork di copertina: