Suffocation: il nuovo album “…Of The Dark Light” in uscita a giugno; i dettagli

I Suffocation pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album intitolato “…Of The Dark Light” il prossimo 9 Giugno tramite Nuclear Blast. Il successore di “Pinnacle Of Bedlam” (2013) segna inoltre la presenza di due nuovi elementi nella lineup, ovvero il chitarrista Charlie Errigo (originariamente nei Pyrexia) e il batterista Eric Morotti (Killitorous, Blind Witness).
Di seguito la tracklist del nuovo lavoro:
01. Clarity Through Deprivation
02. The Warmth Within The Dark
03. Your Last Breaths
04. Return To The Abyss
05. The Violation
06. Of The Dark Light
07. Some Things Should Be Left Alone
08. Caught Between Two Worlds
09. Epitaph Of The Credulous
E l’artwork di copertina: