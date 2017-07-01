Steven Wilson: il nuovo brano “Permanating”

Steven Wilson pubblicherà il suo nuovo album, intitolato “To The Bone“, il prossimo 18 agosto su Caroline International, distribuzione Universal.

L’artista ha ora reso disponibile in streaming una nuova anticipazione dalla release, il brano “Permanating”.

Ricordiamo la tracklist dell’album:

01.“To The Bone”

02.“Nowhere Now”

03.“Pariah”

04.“The Same Asylum As Before”

05.“Refuge”

06.“Permanating”

07.“Blank Tapes”

08.“People Who Eat Darkness”

09.“Song Of I”

10.“Detonation”

11.“Song Of Unborn”

Inoltre, Steven Wilson tornerà in Italia per due date live nel mese di febbraio 2018:

09.02.2018 Milano, Teatro Degli Arcimboldi

10.02.2018 Roma, Atlantico