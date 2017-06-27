Shadowside: il nuovo album “Shades Of Humanity” in uscita a luglio, i dettagli

Gli Shadowside pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album “Shades Of Humanity” il prossimo 28 luglio tramite EMP Label Group, di proprietà del bassista dei Megadeth Dave Ellefson. Il lavoro è stato registrato presso i Fredman Studio di Goteborg, Svezia, insieme ai produttori Fredrik Nordström (Arch Enemy, Evergrey, Bring me the Horizon, Hammerfall) e Henrik Udd (Architects, Delain, Dream Evil, Bring Me The Horizon).
Di seguito la tracklist del disco:
01. The Fall
02. Beast Inside
03. What If
04. Make My Fate
05. Insidious Me
06. The Crossing
07. Stream of Shame
08. Parade the Sacrifice
09. Drifter
10. Unreality
11. Alive
12. Haunted (Japanese bonus track)
L’artwork di copertina è stato realizzato da Douglas Jen.