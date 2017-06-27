Shadowside: il nuovo album “Shades Of Humanity” in uscita a luglio, i dettagli

Gli Shadowside pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album “Shades Of Humanity” il prossimo 28 luglio tramite EMP Label Group, di proprietà del bassista dei Megadeth Dave Ellefson. Il lavoro è stato registrato presso i Fredman Studio di Goteborg, Svezia, insieme ai produttori Fredrik Nordström (Arch Enemy, Evergrey, Bring me the Horizon, Hammerfall) e Henrik Udd (Architects, Delain, Dream Evil, Bring Me The Horizon).

Di seguito la tracklist del disco:

01. The Fall

02. Beast Inside

03. What If

04. Make My Fate

05. Insidious Me

06. The Crossing

07. Stream of Shame

08. Parade the Sacrifice

09. Drifter

10. Unreality

11. Alive

12. Haunted (Japanese bonus track)

L’artwork di copertina è stato realizzato da Douglas Jen.