Septicflesh: a Settembre il nuovo album “Codex Omega”; il video a 360° di “Dante’s Inferno”

I Septicflesh hanno annunciato l’uscita del loro nuovo album, che si intitolerà “Codex Omega” e verrà pubblicato il prossimo 1 Settembre per Prosthetic Records.
Il disco è stato prodotto da Jens Bogren (OPETH, DIMMU BORGIR) e sarà disponibile nei formati 2 CD, vinile e download digitale.
I Septicflesh hanno inoltre reso disponibile in streaming il video a 360° di “Dante’s Inferno”, primo brano estratto dalla release:
Disco 1
01. Dante’s Inferno
02. 3rd Testament (Codex Omega)
03. Portrait Of A Headless Man
04. Martyr
05. Enemy Of Truth
06. Dark Art
07. Our Church, Below The Sea
08. Faceless Queen
09. The Gospels Of Fear
10. Trinity
Disco 2
01. Martyr Of Truth
02. Dark Testament
03. Portrait Of A Headless Man (Orchestral Version)
Questo invece l’artwork della release: