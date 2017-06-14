Header Unit
News

Septicflesh: a Settembre il nuovo album “Codex Omega”; il video a 360° di “Dante’s Inferno”

By
Band: -

I Septicflesh hanno annunciato l’uscita del loro nuovo album, che si intitolerà “Codex Omega” e verrà pubblicato il prossimo 1 Settembre per Prosthetic Records.
Il disco è stato prodotto da Jens Bogren (OPETH, DIMMU BORGIR) e sarà disponibile nei formati 2 CD, vinile e download digitale.

I Septicflesh hanno inoltre reso disponibile in streaming il video a 360° di “Dante’s Inferno”, primo brano estratto dalla release:

Di seguito la tracklist di “Codex Omega”:

Disco 1

01. Dante’s Inferno
02. 3rd Testament (Codex Omega)
03. Portrait Of A Headless Man
04. Martyr
05. Enemy Of Truth
06. Dark Art
07. Our Church, Below The Sea
08. Faceless Queen
09. The Gospels Of Fear
10. Trinity

Disco 2

01. Martyr Of Truth
02. Dark Testament
03. Portrait Of A Headless Man (Orchestral Version)

Questo invece l’artwork della release:

Ilaria Marra

view all posts

Braccia rubate alla coltivazione di olivi nel Salento, si è trasferita nella terra delle nebbie pavesi per dedicarsi al project management. Quando non istruisce gli ignari colleghi sulle gioie del metal e dei concerti, ama viaggiare, girare per i pub, leggere roba sui vichinghi e fare lunghe chiacchierate con la sua gatta Shin.

0 Comments Unisciti alla conversazione →

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Login with Facebook:
Login