Septicflesh: a Settembre il nuovo album “Codex Omega”; il video a 360° di “Dante’s Inferno”

I Septicflesh hanno annunciato l’uscita del loro nuovo album, che si intitolerà “Codex Omega” e verrà pubblicato il prossimo 1 Settembre per Prosthetic Records.

Il disco è stato prodotto da Jens Bogren (OPETH, DIMMU BORGIR) e sarà disponibile nei formati 2 CD, vinile e download digitale.

I Septicflesh hanno inoltre reso disponibile in streaming il video a 360° di “Dante’s Inferno”, primo brano estratto dalla release:

Di seguito la tracklist di

Disco 1

01. Dante’s Inferno

02. 3rd Testament (Codex Omega)

03. Portrait Of A Headless Man

04. Martyr

05. Enemy Of Truth

06. Dark Art

07. Our Church, Below The Sea

08. Faceless Queen

09. The Gospels Of Fear

10. Trinity

Disco 2

01. Martyr Of Truth

02. Dark Testament

03. Portrait Of A Headless Man (Orchestral Version)

Questo invece l’artwork della release: