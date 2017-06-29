Riverdogs: il nuovo brano “I Don’t Know Anything”

I Riverdogs, band di cui fa parte anche Vivian Campbell dei Def Leppard, pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album, intitolato “California”, il prossimo 7 luglio per Frontiers Music Srl.

La band ha ora reso disponibile in streaming l’audio del nuovo brano “I Don’t Know Anything”:

Ricordiamo di seguito la tracklist e l’artwork della release:

01. American Dream

02. The Revolution Starts Tonight

03. Something Inside

04. Golden Glow

05. You’re Too Rock And Roll

06. The Heart Is A Mindless Bird

07. Searching For A Signal

08. Welcome To The New Disaster

09. Ten Thousand Reasons

10. Catalina

11. I Don’t Know Anything