Riverdogs: il nuovo brano “I Don’t Know Anything”

I Riverdogs, band di cui fa parte anche Vivian Campbell dei Def Leppard, pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album, intitolato “California”, il prossimo 7 luglio per Frontiers Music Srl.
La band ha ora reso disponibile in streaming l’audio del nuovo brano “I Don’t Know Anything”:

Ricordiamo di seguito la tracklist e l’artwork della release:

01. American Dream
02. The Revolution Starts Tonight
03. Something Inside
04. Golden Glow
05. You’re Too Rock And Roll
06. The Heart Is A Mindless Bird
07. Searching For A Signal
08. Welcome To The New Disaster
09. Ten Thousand Reasons
10. Catalina
11. I Don’t Know Anything

Ilaria Marra

