Nothing More: a settembre il nuovo album, un brano online

Gli alternative rocker statunitensi Nothing More pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album, intitolato “The Stories We Tell Ourselves“, il prossimo 15 settembre per Better Noise Records. Un estratto dal full length, il brano “Go To War“, è ora disponibile online.
Di seguito tracklist e artwork dell’album:
01. (Ambition; Destruction)
02. Do You Really Want It
03. (Convict; Divide)
04. Let ’em Burn
05. Ripping Me Apart
06. Don’t Stop
07. Funny Little Creatures
08. (React; Respond)
09. The Great Divorce
10. Still In Love
11. (Alone; Together)
12. Go To War
13. Just Say When
14. Accept; Disconnect)
15. Who We Are
16. Tunnels
17. (End; Begin)
18. FadeInFadeOut