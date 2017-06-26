Nothing More: a settembre il nuovo album, un brano online

Gli alternative rocker statunitensi Nothing More pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album, intitolato “The Stories We Tell Ourselves“, il prossimo 15 settembre per Better Noise Records. Un estratto dal full length, il brano “Go To War“, è ora disponibile online.

Di seguito tracklist e artwork dell’album:

01. (Ambition; Destruction)

02. Do You Really Want It

03. (Convict; Divide)

04. Let ’em Burn

05. Ripping Me Apart

06. Don’t Stop

07. Funny Little Creatures

08. (React; Respond)

09. The Great Divorce

10. Still In Love

11. (Alone; Together)

12. Go To War

13. Just Say When

14. Accept; Disconnect)

15. Who We Are

16. Tunnels

17. (End; Begin)

18. FadeInFadeOut