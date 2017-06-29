Header Unit
Night Ranger: il video ufficiale di “Running Out Of Time”

I Night Ranger hanno pubblicato da pochi mesi il loro ultimo album, intitolato Don’t Let Up” (la recensione) e uscito per Frontiers Music Srl. Un nuovo video ufficiale, relativo al brano “Running Out Of Time“, è ora disponibile online sul canale Youtube dell’etichetta.
Ricordiamo la tracklist dell’album:

01. Somehow Someway
02. Running Out Of Time
03. Truth
04. Day And Night*
05. Don’t Let Up
06. Won’t Be Your Fool Again
07. Say What You Want
08. We Can Work It Out
09. Comfort Me
10. Jamie
11. Nothing Left Of Yesterday

* Bonus track

