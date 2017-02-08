Header Unit
Night Ranger: ascolta il brano “Don’t Let Up”

Gli hard rocker statunitensi Night Ranger pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album, intitolato “Don’t Let Up“, il prossimo 24 marzo tramite Frontiers Music. Una nuova anteprima dal full length, l’audio della title track “Don’t Let Up“, è ora disponibile online.

Il full length sarà disponibile in formato standard e deluxe, quest’ultimo contenente una bonus track e un DVD bonus.
Questa sarà la tracklist dell’album:
01. Somehow Someway
02. Running Out Of Time
03. Truth
04. Day And Night*
05. Don’t Let Up
06. Won’t Be Your Fool Again
07. Say What You Want
08. We Can Work It Out
09. Comfort Me
10. Jamie
11. Nothing Left Of Yesterday

* bonus track
Bonus DVD: interviste alla band e video di “Running Out Of Time” e “Day And Night”.

