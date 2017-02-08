Night Ranger: ascolta il brano “Don’t Let Up”

Gli hard rocker statunitensi Night Ranger pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album, intitolato “Don’t Let Up“, il prossimo 24 marzo tramite Frontiers Music. Una nuova anteprima dal full length, l’audio della title track “Don’t Let Up“, è ora disponibile online.

Il full length sarà disponibile in formato standard e deluxe, quest’ultimo contenente una bonus track e un DVD bonus.

Questa sarà la tracklist dell’album:

01. Somehow Someway

02. Running Out Of Time

03. Truth

04. Day And Night*

05. Don’t Let Up

06. Won’t Be Your Fool Again

07. Say What You Want

08. We Can Work It Out

09. Comfort Me

10. Jamie

11. Nothing Left Of Yesterday

* bonus track

Bonus DVD: interviste alla band e video di “Running Out Of Time” e “Day And Night”.