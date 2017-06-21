Header Unit
Metallica: il video live di “The Memory Remains”

Il MetOnTour dei Metallica continua la sua avanzata negli Stati Uniti. Dal concerto di Arlington, in Texas, di venerdi 16 giugno, è ora disponibile online il video live di “The Memory Remains“.

Questa la setlist suonata al concerto:
Hardwired
Atlas, Rise!
For Whom the Bell Tolls
The Memory Remains
The Unforgiven
Now That We’re Dead
Moth Into Flame
Wherever I May Roam
Halo on Fire
Motorbreath
Sad but True
One
Master of Puppets
Fade to Black
Seek & Destroy

Encore:
Blackened
Nothing Else Matters
Enter Sandman

