Metallica: il video live di “The Memory Remains”

Il MetOnTour dei Metallica continua la sua avanzata negli Stati Uniti. Dal concerto di Arlington, in Texas, di venerdi 16 giugno, è ora disponibile online il video live di “The Memory Remains“.
Questa la setlist suonata al concerto:
Hardwired
Atlas, Rise!
For Whom the Bell Tolls
The Memory Remains
The Unforgiven
Now That We’re Dead
Moth Into Flame
Wherever I May Roam
Halo on Fire
Motorbreath
Sad but True
One
Master of Puppets
Fade to Black
Seek & Destroy
Encore:
Blackened
Nothing Else Matters
Enter Sandman