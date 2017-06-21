Metallica: il video live di “The Memory Remains”

Il MetOnTour dei Metallica continua la sua avanzata negli Stati Uniti. Dal concerto di Arlington, in Texas, di venerdi 16 giugno, è ora disponibile online il video live di “The Memory Remains“.

Questa la setlist suonata al concerto:

Hardwired

Atlas, Rise!

For Whom the Bell Tolls

The Memory Remains

The Unforgiven

Now That We’re Dead

Moth Into Flame

Wherever I May Roam

Halo on Fire

Motorbreath

Sad but True

One

Master of Puppets

Fade to Black

Seek & Destroy

Encore:

Blackened

Nothing Else Matters

Enter Sandman