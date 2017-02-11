Memoriam: il lyric video di “Surrounded (By Death)”

I Memoriam, band death/grind metal inglese composta da Karl Willets (Bolt Thrower) alla voce, Frank Healy (Benediction, Cerebral Fix) al basso, Scott Fairfax (Cerebral Fix) alla chitarra e Andy Whale (Bolt Thrower) alla batteria, hanno diffuso il lyric video di “Surrounded (By Death)“, brano tratto dal debut album “For The Fallen” in uscita il prossimo 24 Marzo tramite Nuclear Blast.
La release sarà distribuita in CD Digipack e LP. Di seguito la tracklist di “For The Fallen“:
Digi
01. Memoriam
02. War Rages On
03. Reduced To Zero
04. Corrupted System
05. Flatline
06. Surrounded (By Death)
07. Resistance
08. Last Words
LP
Side A
01. Memoriam
02. War Rages On
03. Reduced To Zero
04. Corrupted System
Side B
01. Flatline
02. Surrounded (By Death)
03. Resistance
04. Last Words
L’artwork di copertina è stato realizzato da Dan Seagrave (BENEDICTION, DISMEMBER, HYPOCRISY, SUFFOCATION):