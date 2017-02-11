Memoriam: il lyric video di “Surrounded (By Death)”

I Memoriam, band death/grind metal inglese composta da Karl Willets (Bolt Thrower) alla voce, Frank Healy (Benediction, Cerebral Fix) al basso, Scott Fairfax (Cerebral Fix) alla chitarra e Andy Whale (Bolt Thrower) alla batteria, hanno diffuso il lyric video di “Surrounded (By Death)“, brano tratto dal debut album “For The Fallen” in uscita il prossimo 24 Marzo tramite Nuclear Blast.

La release sarà distribuita in CD Digipack e LP. Di seguito la tracklist di “For The Fallen“:

Digi

01. Memoriam

02. War Rages On

03. Reduced To Zero

04. Corrupted System

05. Flatline

06. Surrounded (By Death)

07. Resistance

08. Last Words

L’artwork di copertina è stato realizzato da Dan Seagrave (BENEDICTION, DISMEMBER, HYPOCRISY, SUFFOCATION):