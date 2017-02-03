Life Of Agony: ascolta la title track “A Place Where There’s No More Pain”

I Life Of Agony pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album, intitolato “A Place Where There’s No More Pain“, il prossimo 28 aprile tramite Napalm Records. Il brano che dà il titolo all’album è ora disponibile in streaming tramite Revolver Magazine.

Questa la tracklist di “A Place Where There’s No More Pain”:

01. Meet My Maker

02. Right This Wrong

03. A Place Where There’s No More Pain

04. Dead Speak Kindly

05. A New Low

06. World Gone Mad

07. Bag Of Bones

08. Walking Catastrophe

09. Song For The Abused

10. Little Spots Of You