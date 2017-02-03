Life Of Agony: ascolta la title track “A Place Where There’s No More Pain”

I Life Of Agony pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album, intitolato “A Place Where There’s No More Pain“, il prossimo 28 aprile tramite Napalm Records. Il brano che dà il titolo all’album è ora disponibile in streaming tramite Revolver Magazine.
Questa la tracklist di “A Place Where There’s No More Pain”:
01. Meet My Maker
02. Right This Wrong
03. A Place Where There’s No More Pain
04. Dead Speak Kindly
05. A New Low
06. World Gone Mad
07. Bag Of Bones
08. Walking Catastrophe
09. Song For The Abused
10. Little Spots Of You