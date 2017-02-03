Header Unit
News

Life Of Agony: ascolta la title track “A Place Where There’s No More Pain”

By
Band: -

I Life Of Agony pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album, intitolato “A Place Where There’s No More Pain“, il prossimo 28 aprile tramite Napalm Records. Il brano che dà il titolo all’album è ora disponibile in streaming tramite Revolver Magazine.
Questa la tracklist di “A Place Where There’s No More Pain”:

01. Meet My Maker
02. Right This Wrong
03. A Place Where There’s No More Pain
04. Dead Speak Kindly
05. A New Low
06. World Gone Mad
07. Bag Of Bones
08. Walking Catastrophe
09. Song For The Abused
10. Little Spots Of You

anna.minguzzi

view all posts

Va molto fiera del fatto di essere mancina e di essere nata a San Giovanni in Persiceto, paese della provincia bolognese. Ha scritto le sue prime recensioni a dodici anni durante un interminabile viaggio in treno e da allora non ha quasi più smesso. Quando non scrive o non fa fotografie legge, va a teatro, canta in due cori, va in bicicletta, guarda telefilm, mangia Pringles, beve the e di tanto in tanto dorme. Ci tiene a ribadire che adora i Dream Theater, che ha visto dal vivo almeno venti volte, e se non assiste ad almeno un concerto ogni settimana va in crisi di astinenza.

0 Comments Unisciti alla conversazione →

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Login with Facebook:
Login