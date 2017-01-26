L.A. Guns: a febbraio uscirà la raccolta “Fistful Of A Gun”

Il prossimo 3 febbraio uscirà, “Fistful Of Guns“, retrospettiva dell’intera carriera degli L.A. Guns che ripercorre gli anni dal 1985 al 2012, anno in cui è stato pubblicato “Hollywood Forever“. Tutti i principali successi saranno raccolti in questo doppio CD di cui vi riportiamo la tracklist e l’artwork di copertina:

Disc 1

01. Electric Gypsy

02. Sex Action

03. One More Reason

04. Rip N Tear

05. Never Enough

06. The Ballad Of Jayne

07. Malaria

08. Slap In The Face

09. Sleazy Come Easy Go

10. Kiss My Love Goodbye (Live 1999)

11. Ritual

12. You Better Not Love Me

13. Cry Little Sister (Theme from “The Lost Boys”)

14. The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo

15. Over The Edge (Phil Lewis Solo)

Disc 2 – The 1987 Demo Sessions

01. Soho

02. Nothing To Lose

03. Bitch Is Back

04. Down In The City

05. Electric Gypsy

06. Instrumental

07. Guilty

08. Hollywood Tease

09. Sex Action

10. Midnight Alibi

11. One More Reason

12. One Way Ticket

13. Shoot For Thrills

14. Winter’s Fool

15. Alice In The Wasteland

The 1985 Demo Sessions

16. Don’t Love Me

17. When Dreams Don’t Follow Through

18. It’s Not True

19. Something Heavy