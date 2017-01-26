L.A. Guns: a febbraio uscirà la raccolta “Fistful Of A Gun”

Il prossimo 3 febbraio uscirà, “Fistful Of Guns“, retrospettiva dell’intera carriera degli L.A. Guns che ripercorre gli anni dal 1985 al 2012, anno in cui è stato pubblicato “Hollywood Forever“. Tutti i principali successi saranno raccolti in questo doppio CD di cui vi riportiamo la tracklist e l’artwork di copertina:
Disc 1
01. Electric Gypsy
02. Sex Action
03. One More Reason
04. Rip N Tear
05. Never Enough
06. The Ballad Of Jayne
07. Malaria
08. Slap In The Face
09. Sleazy Come Easy Go
10. Kiss My Love Goodbye (Live 1999)
11. Ritual
12. You Better Not Love Me
13. Cry Little Sister (Theme from “The Lost Boys”)
14. The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
15. Over The Edge (Phil Lewis Solo)
Disc 2 – The 1987 Demo Sessions
01. Soho
02. Nothing To Lose
03. Bitch Is Back
04. Down In The City
05. Electric Gypsy
06. Instrumental
07. Guilty
08. Hollywood Tease
09. Sex Action
10. Midnight Alibi
11. One More Reason
12. One Way Ticket
13. Shoot For Thrills
14. Winter’s Fool
15. Alice In The Wasteland
The 1985 Demo Sessions
16. Don’t Love Me
17. When Dreams Don’t Follow Through
18. It’s Not True
19. Something Heavy
do paiassi
Questa notizia è un po confusionaria…(in reply to alessio)