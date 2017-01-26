Header Unit
L.A. Guns: a febbraio uscirà la raccolta “Fistful Of A Gun”

Il prossimo 3 febbraio uscirà, Fistful Of Guns“, retrospettiva dell’intera carriera degli L.A. Guns  che ripercorre gli anni dal 1985 al 2012, anno in cui è stato pubblicato “Hollywood Forever“. Tutti i principali successi saranno raccolti in questo doppio CD di cui vi riportiamo la tracklist e l’artwork di copertina:

Disc 1

01. Electric Gypsy
02. Sex Action
03. One More Reason
04. Rip N Tear
05. Never Enough
06. The Ballad Of Jayne
07. Malaria
08. Slap In The Face
09. Sleazy Come Easy Go
10. Kiss My Love Goodbye (Live 1999)
11. Ritual
12. You Better Not Love Me
13. Cry Little Sister (Theme from “The Lost Boys”)
14. The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
15. Over The Edge (Phil Lewis Solo)

Disc 2 – The 1987 Demo Sessions

01. Soho
02. Nothing To Lose
03. Bitch Is Back
04. Down In The City
05. Electric Gypsy
06. Instrumental
07. Guilty
08. Hollywood Tease
09. Sex Action
10. Midnight Alibi
11. One More Reason
12. One Way Ticket
13. Shoot For Thrills
14. Winter’s Fool
15. Alice In The Wasteland

The 1985 Demo Sessions

16. Don’t Love Me
17. When Dreams Don’t Follow Through
18. It’s Not True
19. Something Heavy

Pasquale Gennarelli

"L'arte per amore dell'arte". La passione che brucia dentro il suo cuore ad animare la vita di questo fumetallaro. Come un moderno Ulisse è curioso e temerario, si muove tra le varie forme di comunicazione e non sfugge al confronto. Scrive di Metal, di Fumetto, di Arte, Cinema e Videogame. Ah, è inutile che la cerchiate, la Kryptonite non ha alcun effetto su di lui.

