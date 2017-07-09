Header Unit
News

Kissin’ Dynamite: il live video di “I Will Be King”

By
Band: -

Kissin’ Dynamite hanno reso disponibile in streaming il live video ufficiale del brano “I Will Be King”, contenuto nel primo live album nella storia della band, intitolato “Generation Goodbye” e uscito ieri 8 Luglio per AFM Records.

Di seguito la tracklist el’artwork della release:
01.“Generation Goodbye”
02.“Hashtag Your Life”
03.“If Clocks Were Running Backwards”
04.“Somebody To Hate”
05.“She Came She Saw”
06.“Highlight Zone”
07.“Masterpiece”
08.“Flying Colours”
09.“Under Friendly Fire”
10.“Larger Than Life”
11.“Utopia”

Digipak bonus tracks:

01.“Living In The Fastlane”
02.“Only The Good Die Young” (Acoustic)
03.“Ticket To Paradise” (Live In Cologne)
04.“I Will Be King” (Live In Cologne)

DVD:

Kissin‘ Dynamite Tour Documentary

Live Clips (Live In Cologne):

“Ticket To Paradise”
“I Will Be King”

Music Clips:

“I Will Be King”
“Six Feet Under”
“Money Sex and Power”
“DNA”
“Fireflies” (Lyric Video)
“Hashtag Your Life”

Ilaria Marra

view all posts

Braccia rubate alla coltivazione di olivi nel Salento, si è trasferita nella terra delle nebbie pavesi per dedicarsi al project management. Quando non istruisce gli ignari colleghi sulle gioie del metal e dei concerti, ama viaggiare, girare per i pub, leggere roba sui vichinghi e fare lunghe chiacchierate con la sua gatta Shin.

0 Comments Unisciti alla conversazione →

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Login with Facebook:
Login