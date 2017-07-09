Kissin’ Dynamite: il live video di “I Will Be King”

I Kissin’ Dynamite hanno reso disponibile in streaming il live video ufficiale del brano “I Will Be King”, contenuto nel primo live album nella storia della band, intitolato “Generation Goodbye” e uscito ieri 8 Luglio per AFM Records.

Di seguito la tracklist el’artwork della release:

01.“Generation Goodbye”

02.“Hashtag Your Life”

03.“If Clocks Were Running Backwards”

04.“Somebody To Hate”

05.“She Came She Saw”

06.“Highlight Zone”

07.“Masterpiece”

08.“Flying Colours”

09.“Under Friendly Fire”

10.“Larger Than Life”

11.“Utopia”

Digipak bonus tracks:

01.“Living In The Fastlane”

02.“Only The Good Die Young” (Acoustic)

03.“Ticket To Paradise” (Live In Cologne)

04.“I Will Be King” (Live In Cologne)

DVD:

Kissin‘ Dynamite Tour Documentary

Live Clips (Live In Cologne):

“Ticket To Paradise”

“I Will Be King”

Music Clips:

“I Will Be King”

“Six Feet Under”

“Money Sex and Power”

“DNA”

“Fireflies” (Lyric Video)

“Hashtag Your Life”