Iron Reagan: diffuso il video ufficiale del brano “Fuck The Neighbors”

Gli Iron Reagan hanno recentemente pubblicato il loro nuovo album, intitolato “Crossover Ministry” [questa la nostra recensione], tramite Relapse Records. La band ha diffuso, ora, il video ufficiale di un brano estratto dal disco, “Fuck The Neighbors“, disponibile di seguito.

Ricordiamo di seguito la tracklist e l’artwork della release:

01. A Dying World

02. You Never Learn

03. Grim Business

04. Dead With My Friends

05. No Sell

06. Condition Evolution

07. Fuck The Neighbors

08. Power Of The Skull

09. Crossover Ministry

10. More War

11. Blatant Violence

12. Parents Of Tomorrow

13. Bleed The Fifth

14. Megachurch

15. Shame Spiral

16. Dogsnotgods

17. Eat Or Be Eaten

18. Twist Your Fate