Iron Reagan: diffuso il video ufficiale del brano “Fuck The Neighbors”

Gli Iron Reagan hanno recentemente pubblicato il loro nuovo album, intitolato “Crossover Ministry” [questa la nostra recensione], tramite Relapse Records. La band ha diffuso, ora, il video ufficiale di un brano estratto dal disco, “Fuck The Neighbors“, disponibile di seguito.
01. A Dying World
02. You Never Learn
03. Grim Business
04. Dead With My Friends
05. No Sell
06. Condition Evolution
07. Fuck The Neighbors
08. Power Of The Skull
09. Crossover Ministry
10. More War
11. Blatant Violence
12. Parents Of Tomorrow
13. Bleed The Fifth
14. Megachurch
15. Shame Spiral
16. Dogsnotgods
17. Eat Or Be Eaten
18. Twist Your Fate