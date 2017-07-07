Integrity: il video ufficiale di “7 Reece Mews”

Gli Integrity hanno diffuso online il video di “7 Reece Mews“, brano contenuto nel nuovo album “Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume“, in uscita il prossimo 14 luglio per Relapse Records. La clip è stata diretta da Jimmy Hubbard (BARONESS, MASTODON, THE OBSESSED), Jeremy Danger e Travis Shinn.

Ricordiamo la tracklist dell’album:

01. Fallen To Destroy

02. Blood Sermon

03. Hymn For The Children Of The Black Flame

04. I Am The Spell

05. Die With Your Boots On

06. Serpent of the Crossroads

07. Unholy Salvation of Sabbatai Zevi

08. 7 Reece Mews

09. Burning Beneath the Devils Cross

10. String Up My Teeth

11. Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume

12. Viselle De Drac (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)

13. Entartete Kunst (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)

14. Deathly Fighter (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)

15. The Perfect Silence (Digital Bonus Track)