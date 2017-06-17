Integrity: ascolta il brano “Hymn For The Children Of The Black Flame”

Gli Integrity pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album, intitolato “Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume”, il prossimo 14 luglio per Relapse Records. Una nuova anticipazione dal full length, il brano “Hymn For The Children Of The Black Flame“, è ora disponibile online.
Questa sarà la tracklist dell’album:
01. Fallen To Destroy
02. Blood Sermon
03. Hymn For The Children Of The Black Flame
04. I Am The Spell
05. Die With Your Boots On
06. Serpent of the Crossroads
07. Unholy Salvation of Sabbatai Zevi
08. 7 Reece Mews
09. Burning Beneath the Devils Cross
10. String Up My Teeth
11. Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume
12. Viselle De Drac (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)
13. Entartete Kunst (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)
14. Deathly Fighter (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)
15. The Perfect Silence (Digital Bonus Track)