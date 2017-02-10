Inglorious: l’artwork di “II” ed il video di “Read All About It”

Novità in casa Inglorious: la band ha infatti svelato l’artwork di “II” e condiviso il video di “Read All About It”. Il disco uscirà il prossimo 12 maggio tramite Frontiers Music. Il successore dell’omonimo debut album è stato prodotto dalla band insieme allo storico produttore di Led Zeppelin ed Aerosmith Kevin Shirley.

Questa la tracklist dell’album:

1. I Don’t Need Your Loving

2. Taking The Blame

3. Tell Me Why

4. Read All About It

5. Change Is Coming

6. Making Me Pay

7. Hell Or High Water

8. No Good For You

9. I Got A Feeling

10. Black Magic

11. Faraway

12. High Class Woman