Guns ‘N Roses: Angus Young sul palco con loro ad Hannover

Una gradita sorpresa ha accolto i fan dei Guns ‘N Roses radunatisi ieri sera ad Hannover per il concerto previsto del “Not in this lifetime Tour”. La band è stata infatti raggiunta sul palco da Angus Young degli AC/DC, che ha eseguito il brano “Whole Lotta Rosie” e “Riff Raff“.

Questa la setlist della serata:

It’s So Easy

Mr. Brownstone

Chinese Democracy

Welcome to the Jungle

Double Talkin’ Jive

Better

Estranged

Live and Let Die

Rocket Queen

Whole Lotta Rosie

Riff Raff

You Could Be Mine

New Rose

This I Love

Civil War

Coma

Slash Guitar Solo

Speak Softly Love (Love Theme From The Godfather)

Sweet Child O’ Mine

My Michelle

Wish You Were Here

November Rain

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden cover)

Nightrain

Encore:

Don’t Cry

The Seeker (The Who cover)

Paradise City