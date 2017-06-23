Guns ‘N Roses: Angus Young sul palco con loro ad Hannover

Una gradita sorpresa ha accolto i fan dei Guns ‘N Roses radunatisi ieri sera ad Hannover per il concerto previsto del “Not in this lifetime Tour”. La band è stata infatti raggiunta sul palco da Angus Young degli AC/DC, che ha eseguito il brano “Whole Lotta Rosie” e “Riff Raff“.
Questa la setlist della serata:
It’s So Easy
Mr. Brownstone
Chinese Democracy
Welcome to the Jungle
Double Talkin’ Jive
Better
Estranged
Live and Let Die
Rocket Queen
Whole Lotta Rosie
Riff Raff
You Could Be Mine
New Rose
This I Love
Civil War
Coma
Slash Guitar Solo
Speak Softly Love (Love Theme From The Godfather)
Sweet Child O’ Mine
My Michelle
Wish You Were Here
November Rain
Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden cover)
Nightrain
Encore:
Don’t Cry
The Seeker (The Who cover)
Paradise City