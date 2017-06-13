Five Finger Death Punch: una data live in Italia con gli In Flames

Pochi giorni dopo essere passati in Italia, i Five Finger Death Punch annunciano un’altra parte del loro tour europeo, che si svolgerà tra novembre e dicembre prossimi; per l’occasione la band sarà accompagnata dagli In Flames (che faranno da co-headliner) e dagli Of Mice & Men. Il tour passerà anche dall’Italia, per un’unica data al Gran Teatro Geox di Padova.

Queste le date del tour:

Nov. 16 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Scandinavium

Nov. 17 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Ericsson Globe

Nov. 21 – Hamburg, Germany @ Sportshalle

Nov. 22 – Berlin, Germany @ Velodrome

Nov. 24 – Oberhausen, Germany @ KP Arena

Nov. 26 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlin*

Nov. 28 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion*

Nov. 29 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

Nov. 30 – Padova, Italy @ Geox Theatre* – Evento Facebook

Dec. 02 – Stuttgart, Germany @ HMH Schleyerhalle

Dec. 04 – Paris, France @ Olympia*

Dec. 05 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Rockhal*

Dec. 06 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

Dec. 08 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle*

Dec. 14 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Lotto*

Dec. 15 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ AFAS Live*

Dec. 17 – Birmingham, UK @ BCA*

Dec. 18 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Hydro*

Dec. 20 – Leeds, UK @ 2Leeds Arena*

Dec. 21 – London, UK @ Wembley Arena*

* con gli Of Mice & Men