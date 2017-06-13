Five Finger Death Punch: una data live in Italia con gli In Flames

Pochi giorni dopo essere passati in Italia, i Five Finger Death Punch annunciano un’altra parte del loro tour europeo, che si svolgerà tra novembre e dicembre prossimi; per l’occasione la band sarà accompagnata dagli In Flames (che faranno da co-headliner) e dagli Of Mice & Men. Il tour passerà anche dall’Italia, per un’unica data al Gran Teatro Geox di Padova.
Queste le date del tour:
Nov. 16 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Scandinavium
Nov. 17 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Ericsson Globe
Nov. 21 – Hamburg, Germany @ Sportshalle
Nov. 22 – Berlin, Germany @ Velodrome
Nov. 24 – Oberhausen, Germany @ KP Arena
Nov. 26 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlin*
Nov. 28 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion*
Nov. 29 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
Nov. 30 – Padova, Italy @ Geox Theatre* – Evento Facebook
Dec. 02 – Stuttgart, Germany @ HMH Schleyerhalle
Dec. 04 – Paris, France @ Olympia*
Dec. 05 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Rockhal*
Dec. 06 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
Dec. 08 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle*
Dec. 14 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Lotto*
Dec. 15 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ AFAS Live*
Dec. 17 – Birmingham, UK @ BCA*
Dec. 18 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Hydro*
Dec. 20 – Leeds, UK @ 2Leeds Arena*
Dec. 21 – London, UK @ Wembley Arena*
* con gli Of Mice & Men