Ewigkeit: tutti i dettagli del nuovo album “Cosmic Man”; il lyric video di “Death Is The Portal”

Gli Ewigkeit, one man band che ruota attorno alla figura dell’eclettico cantante e polistrumentista Mr. Fog, pubblicheranno il nuovo album “Cosmic Man” il prossimo 13 luglio tramite Svart Records. Di seguito il lyric video di “Death Is The Portal“, primo singolo contenuto nel nuovo full lenght:
Di seguito tracklist e artwork del disco:
01. Quantum Eraser
02. Cold Souls
03. Death Is The Portal
04. Neon Ghoul Ride
05. Space Horse
06. Running Away From The Circus
07. Thief In The Sky
08. Time Travelling Medicine Man
09. Back To Beyond
10. Two Minutes To Midnight