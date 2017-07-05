Ewigkeit: tutti i dettagli del nuovo album “Cosmic Man”; il lyric video di “Death Is The Portal”

Gli Ewigkeit, one man band che ruota attorno alla figura dell’eclettico cantante e polistrumentista Mr. Fog, pubblicheranno il nuovo album “Cosmic Man” il prossimo 13 luglio tramite Svart Records. Di seguito il lyric video di “Death Is The Portal“, primo singolo contenuto nel nuovo full lenght:

Di seguito tracklist e artwork del disco:

01. Quantum Eraser

02. Cold Souls

03. Death Is The Portal

04. Neon Ghoul Ride

05. Space Horse

06. Running Away From The Circus

07. Thief In The Sky

08. Time Travelling Medicine Man

09. Back To Beyond

10. Two Minutes To Midnight