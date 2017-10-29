Header Unit
News

Doro: il video del brano “Helden”

By
Band: -

“Für Immer”, ultimo album di Doro Pesch, è uscito lo scorso 27 Ottobre per Rare Diamonds Productions: la nota vocalist ha ora reso disponibile in streaming il video del brano “Helden”, cover in tedesco del classico di David Bowie, “Heroes”.

Ricordiamo di seguito la tracklist di “Für Immer”:

Disco 1:

1. Für immer
2. Tausend mal gelebt
3. Jede seele tief
4. Herzblut
5. Alles ist gut
6. Ich will alles
7. In freiheit stirbt mein herz
8. Ein stück ewigkeit
9. Helden

Disco 2:

1. Freiheit
2. Hoffnung
3. Seelied
4. Engel
5. Ungebrochen
6. In liebe und freundschaft
7. Danke
8. Bis aufs blut
9. Tausend mal gelebt – classic diamonds version
10. Für immer – classic diamonds version (bonus)

Ilaria Marra

view all posts

Braccia rubate alla coltivazione di olivi nel Salento, si è trasferita nella terra delle nebbie pavesi per dedicarsi al project management. Quando non istruisce gli ignari colleghi sulle gioie del metal e dei concerti, ama viaggiare, girare per i pub, leggere roba sui vichinghi e fare lunghe chiacchierate con la sua gatta Shin.

1 Comment Unisciti alla conversazione →

  1. alessio

    doro mi fa una tristezza, non riesce a scrivere un pezzo (ma lo ha mai scritto?) dagli anni 80 ritirategli la patente del canto x favore

    Reply

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Login with Facebook:
Login