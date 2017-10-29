Doro: il video del brano “Helden”

“Für Immer”, ultimo album di Doro Pesch, è uscito lo scorso 27 Ottobre per Rare Diamonds Productions: la nota vocalist ha ora reso disponibile in streaming il video del brano “Helden”, cover in tedesco del classico di David Bowie, “Heroes”.
Disco 1:
1. Für immer
2. Tausend mal gelebt
3. Jede seele tief
4. Herzblut
5. Alles ist gut
6. Ich will alles
7. In freiheit stirbt mein herz
8. Ein stück ewigkeit
9. Helden
Disco 2:
1. Freiheit
2. Hoffnung
3. Seelied
4. Engel
5. Ungebrochen
6. In liebe und freundschaft
7. Danke
8. Bis aufs blut
9. Tausend mal gelebt – classic diamonds version
10. Für immer – classic diamonds version (bonus)
doro mi fa una tristezza, non riesce a scrivere un pezzo (ma lo ha mai scritto?) dagli anni 80 ritirategli la patente del canto x favore