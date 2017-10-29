Doro: il video del brano “Helden”

“Für Immer”, ultimo album di Doro Pesch, è uscito lo scorso 27 Ottobre per Rare Diamonds Productions: la nota vocalist ha ora reso disponibile in streaming il video del brano “Helden”, cover in tedesco del classico di David Bowie, “Heroes”.

Ricordiamo di seguito la tracklist di

Disco 1:

1. Für immer

2. Tausend mal gelebt

3. Jede seele tief

4. Herzblut

5. Alles ist gut

6. Ich will alles

7. In freiheit stirbt mein herz

8. Ein stück ewigkeit

9. Helden

Disco 2:

1. Freiheit

2. Hoffnung

3. Seelied

4. Engel

5. Ungebrochen

6. In liebe und freundschaft

7. Danke

8. Bis aufs blut

9. Tausend mal gelebt – classic diamonds version

10. Für immer – classic diamonds version (bonus)