Dirkschneider: il teaser ufficiale di “Live – Back To The Roots – Accepted!”

I Dirkschneider, band capitanata da Udo Dirkschneider (ex Accept, U.D.O.), hanno reso disponibile in streaming il teaser ufficiale del loro nuovo live album, che si intitolerà “Live – Back To The Roots – Accepted!” e verrà oubblicato il prossimo 4 agosto per AFM Records.
La release, che sarà distribuita in diversi formati tra cui 2CD/DVD, 2CD/Blu-ray, triplo LP cartonato in due colori, contiene la registrazione dello show tenutosi a Brno, Repubblica Ceca, lo scorso dicembre 2016.
CD1
01. Intro
02. Starlight
03. Living For Tonite
04. Flash Rockin‘ Man
05. London Leatherboys
06. Midnight Mover
07. Breaker
08. Head Over Heels
09. Neon Night
10. Princess Of The Dawn
11. Winter Dreams
12. Restless And Wild
13. Son Of A Bitch
14. Up To The Limit
CD2
15. Wrong Is Right
16. Midnight Highway
17. Screaming For A Love-Bite
18. Monsterman
19. T.V. War
20. Losers And Winners
21. Metal Heart
22. I’m A Rebel
23. Fast As A Shark
24. Balls To The Wall
25. Burning
26. Outro
27. My Way (Bonus)
Blu-ray:
