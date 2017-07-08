Dirkschneider: il teaser ufficiale di “Live – Back To The Roots – Accepted!”

I Dirkschneider, band capitanata da Udo Dirkschneider (ex Accept, U.D.O.), hanno reso disponibile in streaming il teaser ufficiale del loro nuovo live album, che si intitolerà “Live – Back To The Roots – Accepted!” e verrà oubblicato il prossimo 4 agosto per AFM Records.

La release, che sarà distribuita in diversi formati tra cui 2CD/DVD, 2CD/Blu-ray, triplo LP cartonato in due colori, contiene la registrazione dello show tenutosi a Brno, Repubblica Ceca, lo scorso dicembre 2016.

Ricordiamo di seguito la tracklist e l’artwork dell’album:

CD1

01. Intro

02. Starlight

03. Living For Tonite

04. Flash Rockin‘ Man

05. London Leatherboys

06. Midnight Mover

07. Breaker

08. Head Over Heels

09. Neon Night

10. Princess Of The Dawn

11. Winter Dreams

12. Restless And Wild

13. Son Of A Bitch

14. Up To The Limit

CD2

15. Wrong Is Right

16. Midnight Highway

17. Screaming For A Love-Bite

18. Monsterman

19. T.V. War

20. Losers And Winners

21. Metal Heart

22. I’m A Rebel

23. Fast As A Shark

24. Balls To The Wall

25. Burning

26. Outro

27. My Way (Bonus)

