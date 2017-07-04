Header Unit
Demon Eye: ad Agosto il nuovo album; primo brano in streaming

I Demon Eye hanno annunciato l’uscita del loro nuovo album di studio, che si intitolerà “Prophecies and Lies” e verrà pubblicato il prossimo 11 Agosto per Soulseller Records.

La band ha reso disponibile in streaming il nuovo brano “The Waters and the Wild”, primo estratto dalla release:

Di seguito la tracklist e l’artwork della release:

1. The Waters and the Wild
2. In the Spider’s Eye
3. The Redeemer
4. Kismet
5. Infinite Regress
6. Dying For It
7. Politic Devine
8. Power of One
9. Vagabond
10. Prophecies and Lies
11. Morning’s Son

Ilaria Marra

Braccia rubate alla coltivazione di olivi nel Salento, si è trasferita nella terra delle nebbie pavesi per dedicarsi al project management. Quando non istruisce gli ignari colleghi sulle gioie del metal e dei concerti, ama viaggiare, girare per i pub, leggere roba sui vichinghi e fare lunghe chiacchierate con la sua gatta Shin.

