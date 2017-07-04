Demon Eye: ad Agosto il nuovo album; primo brano in streaming

I Demon Eye hanno annunciato l’uscita del loro nuovo album di studio, che si intitolerà “Prophecies and Lies” e verrà pubblicato il prossimo 11 Agosto per Soulseller Records.

La band ha reso disponibile in streaming il nuovo brano “The Waters and the Wild”, primo estratto dalla release:

<a href="http://demoneye.bandcamp.com/album/prophecies-and-lies">Prophecies and Lies by Demon Eye</a>

Di seguito la tracklist e l’artwork della release:

1. The Waters and the Wild

2. In the Spider’s Eye

3. The Redeemer

4. Kismet

5. Infinite Regress

6. Dying For It

7. Politic Devine

8. Power of One

9. Vagabond

10. Prophecies and Lies

11. Morning’s Son