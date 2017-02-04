Deez Nuts: il video ufficiale di Binge/Purgatory

I Deez Nuts hanno reso disponibile in streaming il video ufficiale del brano Binge/Purgatory, title track del prossimo album della band, in uscita il 7 aprile per Century Media.

Il disco è stato prodotto dalla band, Andrew Neufeld (Comeback Kid) e Shane Frisby (The Ghost Inside, Bury Your Dead). Per le fasi di mix e master è stato reclutato Pete Rutcho (Parkway Drive, The Ghost Inside).

Di seguito la tracklist:

01. Binge

02. Purgatory

03. Antidote

04. Commas & Zeros

05. Break Out

06. Discord

07. Lessons Learned

08. Carried By Six

09. Cakewalk

10. For What It’s Worth

11. Hedonistic Wasteland

12. Remedy

13. Do Not As I Do

Questo invece l’artwork di copertina: