Deez Nuts: il video ufficiale di Binge/Purgatory

I Deez Nuts hanno reso disponibile in streaming il video ufficiale del brano Binge/Purgatory, title track del prossimo album della band, in uscita il 7 aprile per Century Media.
Il disco è stato prodotto dalla band, Andrew Neufeld (Comeback Kid) e Shane Frisby (The Ghost Inside, Bury Your Dead). Per le fasi di mix e master è stato reclutato Pete Rutcho (Parkway Drive, The Ghost Inside).
01. Binge
02. Purgatory
03. Antidote
04. Commas & Zeros
05. Break Out
06. Discord
07. Lessons Learned
08. Carried By Six
09. Cakewalk
10. For What It’s Worth
11. Hedonistic Wasteland
12. Remedy
13. Do Not As I Do
Questo invece l’artwork di copertina: