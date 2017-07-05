Dayseeker: in arrivo il nuovo album “Dreaming is Sinking /// Waking Is Rising”

I metalcorer californiani Dayseeker hanno annunciato l’uscita del loro nuovo album di studio, che si intitolerà “Dreaming is Sinking /// Waking Is Rising” e vedrà la luce il prossimo 14 Luglio per Spinefarm Records.

La band ha anche reso disponibile un breve assaggio della release, il video ufficiale del brano “Vultures”.

Di seguito la tracklist e l’artwork del disco:

01.Dreaming is Sinking

02.Vultures

03.Cold, Dark Winter

04.Abandon

05.Sleep in the Sea pt. II

06.Six Feet Under

07.Hanging by a Thread

08.Desolate

09.Carved from Stone

10.Come Hell or High Water

11.Counterpart

12.Waking is Rising