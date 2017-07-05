Dayseeker: in arrivo il nuovo album “Dreaming is Sinking /// Waking Is Rising”

I metalcorer californiani Dayseeker hanno annunciato l’uscita del loro nuovo album di studio, che si intitolerà “Dreaming is Sinking /// Waking Is Rising” e vedrà la luce il prossimo 14 Luglio per Spinefarm Records.
La band ha anche reso disponibile un breve assaggio della release, il video ufficiale del brano “Vultures”.
01.Dreaming is Sinking
02.Vultures
03.Cold, Dark Winter
04.Abandon
05.Sleep in the Sea pt. II
06.Six Feet Under
07.Hanging by a Thread
08.Desolate
09.Carved from Stone
10.Come Hell or High Water
11.Counterpart
12.Waking is Rising