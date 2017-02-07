Chickenfoot: ascolta il nuovo brano “Divine Termination”

Dopo cinque anni, i Chickenfoot tornano a registrare brani inediti. Il primo prodotto dopo questo lungo periodo di inattività è il brano “Divine Termination“, che si può ascoltare tramite il player qui sotto.

Il brano sarà l’inedito contenuto nell’album “Best + Live”, in uscita il prossimo 10 marzo con la seguente tracklist:

CD1 – Best Of

01. Divine Termination (brand new song)

02. Soap On A Rope

03. Sexy Little Thing

04. Oh Yeah

05. Get It Up

06. Future In The Past

07. Big Foot

08. Different Devil

09. Lighten Up

10. Dubai Blues

11. Something Going Wrong

Bonus Live Tracks:

12. Highway Star

13. Bad Motor Scooter

14. My Generation

CD2 – Live

01. Avenida Revolution

02. Sexy Little Thing

03. Soap On A Rope

04. My Kinda Girl

05. Down The Drain

06. Bitten By The Wolf

07. Oh Yeah

08. Learning To Fall

09. Get It Up

10. Turnin’ Left

11. Future In The Past