Header Unit
News

Chickenfoot: ascolta il nuovo brano “Divine Termination”

By
Band: -

Dopo cinque anni, i Chickenfoot tornano a registrare brani inediti. Il primo prodotto dopo questo lungo periodo di inattività è il brano “Divine Termination“, che si può ascoltare tramite il player qui sotto.

Il brano sarà l’inedito contenuto nell’album “Best + Live”, in uscita il prossimo 10 marzo con la seguente tracklist:
CD1 – Best Of

01. Divine Termination (brand new song)
02. Soap On A Rope
03. Sexy Little Thing
04. Oh Yeah
05. Get It Up
06. Future In The Past
07. Big Foot
08. Different Devil
09. Lighten Up
10. Dubai Blues
11. Something Going Wrong

Bonus Live Tracks:

12. Highway Star
13. Bad Motor Scooter
14. My Generation

CD2 – Live

01. Avenida Revolution
02. Sexy Little Thing
03. Soap On A Rope
04. My Kinda Girl
05. Down The Drain
06. Bitten By The Wolf
07. Oh Yeah
08. Learning To Fall
09. Get It Up
10. Turnin’ Left
11. Future In The Past

anna.minguzzi

view all posts

Va molto fiera del fatto di essere mancina e di essere nata a San Giovanni in Persiceto, paese della provincia bolognese. Ha scritto le sue prime recensioni a dodici anni durante un interminabile viaggio in treno e da allora non ha quasi più smesso. Quando non scrive o non fa fotografie legge, va a teatro, canta in due cori, va in bicicletta, guarda telefilm, mangia Pringles, beve the e di tanto in tanto dorme. Ci tiene a ribadire che adora i Dream Theater, che ha visto dal vivo almeno venti volte, e se non assiste ad almeno un concerto ogni settimana va in crisi di astinenza.

0 Comments Unisciti alla conversazione →

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Login with Facebook:
Login