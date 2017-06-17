Cellar Darling: il video ufficiale di “Avalanche”

I Cellar Darling, la band formata dai tre ex Eluveitie Anna Murphy, Merlin Sutter e Ivo Henzi, pubblicheranno il loro debut album dal titolo “This Is The Sound“ il prossimo 30 giugno tramite Nuclear Blast. Un nuovo estratto dal full length, il brano di apertura “Avalanche” e il relativo video ufficiale, è ora disponibile online.

Ricordiamo la tracklist dell’album:

01. Avalanche

02. Black Moon (il video ufficiale)

03. Challenge

04. Hullaballoo

05. Six Days

06. The Hermit

07. Water

08. Fire, Wind & Earth

09. Rebels

10. Under The Oak Tree…

11. …High Above These Crowns

12. Starcrusher

13. Hedonia

14. Redemption