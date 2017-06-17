Cellar Darling: il video ufficiale di “Avalanche”

I Cellar Darling, la band formata dai tre ex Eluveitie Anna Murphy, Merlin Sutter e Ivo Henzi, pubblicheranno il loro debut album dal titolo “This Is The Sound“ il prossimo 30 giugno tramite Nuclear Blast. Un nuovo estratto dal full length, il brano di apertura “Avalanche” e il relativo video ufficiale, è ora disponibile online.
Ricordiamo la tracklist dell’album:
01. Avalanche
02. Black Moon (il video ufficiale)
03. Challenge
04. Hullaballoo
05. Six Days
06. The Hermit
07. Water
08. Fire, Wind & Earth
09. Rebels
10. Under The Oak Tree…
11. …High Above These Crowns
12. Starcrusher
13. Hedonia
14. Redemption