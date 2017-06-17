Header Unit
Cellar Darling: il video ufficiale di “Avalanche”

I Cellar Darling, la band formata dai tre ex Eluveitie Anna Murphy, Merlin Sutter e Ivo Henzi, pubblicheranno il loro debut album dal titolo “This Is The Sound“ il prossimo 30 giugno tramite Nuclear Blast. Un nuovo estratto dal full length, il brano di apertura “Avalanche” e il relativo video ufficiale, è ora disponibile online.

Ricordiamo la tracklist dell’album:
01. Avalanche
02. Black Moon (il video ufficiale)
03. Challenge
04. Hullaballoo
05. Six Days
06. The Hermit
07. Water
08. Fire, Wind & Earth
09. Rebels
10. Under The Oak Tree…
11. …High Above These Crowns
12. Starcrusher
13. Hedonia
14. Redemption

Va molto fiera del fatto di essere mancina e di essere nata a San Giovanni in Persiceto, paese della provincia bolognese. Ha scritto le sue prime recensioni a dodici anni durante un interminabile viaggio in treno e da allora non ha quasi più smesso. Quando non scrive o non fa fotografie legge, va a teatro, canta in due cori, va in bicicletta, guarda telefilm, mangia Pringles, beve the e di tanto in tanto dorme. Ci tiene a ribadire che adora i Dream Theater, che ha visto dal vivo almeno venti volte, e se non assiste ad almeno un concerto ogni settimana va in crisi di astinenza.

