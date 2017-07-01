Header Unit
Cellar Darling: il lyric video di “The Hermit”

I Cellar Darling hanno reso disponibile in streaming il lyric video di “The Hermit”, brano contenuto nell’album di debutto della band dal titolo “This Is The Sound”, uscito il 30 Giugno per Nuclear Blast.

Ricordiamo di seguito la tracklist e l’artwork della release:

01. Avalanche
02. Black Moon
03. Challenge
04. Hullaballoo
05. Six Days
06. The Hermit
07. Water
08. Fire, Wind & Earth
09. Rebels
10. Under The Oak Tree…
11. …High Above These Crowns
12. Starcrusher
13. Hedonia
14. Redemption
15. The Cold Song (bonus track)
16. Mad World (bonus track)
17. The Prophet’s Song (bonus track)

Ilaria Marra

