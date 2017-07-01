Cellar Darling: il lyric video di “The Hermit”

I Cellar Darling hanno reso disponibile in streaming il lyric video di “The Hermit”, brano contenuto nell’album di debutto della band dal titolo “This Is The Sound”, uscito il 30 Giugno per Nuclear Blast.

Ricordiamo di seguito la tracklist e l’artwork della release:

01. Avalanche

02. Black Moon

03. Challenge

04. Hullaballoo

05. Six Days

06. The Hermit

07. Water

08. Fire, Wind & Earth

09. Rebels

10. Under The Oak Tree…

11. …High Above These Crowns

12. Starcrusher

13. Hedonia

14. Redemption

15. The Cold Song (bonus track)

16. Mad World (bonus track)

17. The Prophet’s Song (bonus track)