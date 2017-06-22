Header Unit
Body Count: il video di “Here I Go Again”

I Body Count, band capitanata dal rapper Ice-T, hanno diffuso online il video di “Here I Go Again“, brano tratto dal loro ultimo album “Bloodlust” (la recensione), uscito lo scorso 31 marzo tramite Century Media Records.

 

Di seguito tracklist e artwork di “Bloodlust”:

01. Civil War (feat. Dave Mustaine)
02. The Ski Mask Way
03. This Is Why We Ride
04. All Love Is Lost (feat. Max Cavalera)
05. Raining Blood / Postmortem (SLAYER medley)
06. God, Please Believe Me
07. Walk With Me… (feat. Randy Blythe)
08. Here I Go Again
09. No Lives Matter
10. Bloodlust
11. Black Hoodie

