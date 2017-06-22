Body Count: il video di “Here I Go Again”

I Body Count, band capitanata dal rapper Ice-T, hanno diffuso online il video di “Here I Go Again“, brano tratto dal loro ultimo album “Bloodlust” (la recensione), uscito lo scorso 31 marzo tramite Century Media Records.

Di seguito tracklist e artwork di “Bloodlust”:

01. Civil War (feat. Dave Mustaine)

02. The Ski Mask Way

03. This Is Why We Ride

04. All Love Is Lost (feat. Max Cavalera)

05. Raining Blood / Postmortem (SLAYER medley)

06. God, Please Believe Me

07. Walk With Me… (feat. Randy Blythe)

08. Here I Go Again

09. No Lives Matter

10. Bloodlust

11. Black Hoodie