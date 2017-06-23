Blind Guardian: il video di “Twilight Of The Gods” da “Live Beyond The Spheres”

I Blind Guardian hanno diffuso online la live performance di “Twilight Of The Gods“, tratto da “Live Beyond The Spheres“, in uscita il prossimo 7 luglio per Nuclear Blast. La release, che sarà pubblicata in formato triplo CD/LP , contiene materiale musicale registrato nel 2015 durante il tour europeo della band e include, oltre ai grandi classici, nuove hit e anche alcuni brani che raramente i bardi di Krefeld eseguono dal vivo.
Ricordiamo di seguito la tracklist e l’artwork della release:
CD1
01. The Ninth Wave
02. Banish From Sanctuary
03. Nightfall
04. Prophecies
05. Tanelorn
06. The Last Candle
07. And Then There Was Silence
CD2
01. The Lord Of The Rings
02. Fly
03. Bright Eyes
04. Lost In The Twilight Hall
05. Imaginations From The Other Side
06. Into The Storm
07. Twilight Of The Gods
08. A Past And Future Secret
09. And The Story Ends
CD3
01. Sacred Worlds
02. The Bard’s Song (In The Forest)
03. Valhalla
04. Wheel Of Time
05. Majesty
06. Mirror Mirror