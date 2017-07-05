Blind Guardian: il trailer ufficiale di “Live Beyond The Spheres”

I Blind Guardian hanno reso disponibile in streaming il trailer ufficiale di “Live Beyond The Spheres”, in uscita il prossimo 7 luglio per Nuclear Blast.

La release, che sarà pubblicata in formato triplo CD/LP, contiene materiale musicale registrato nel 2015 durante il tour europeo della band e include, oltre ai grandi classici, nuove hit e anche alcuni brani che raramente i bardi di Krefeld eseguono dal vivo.

Ricordiamo di seguito la tracklist e l’artwork della release:

CD1

01. The Ninth Wave

02. Banish From Sanctuary

03. Nightfall

04. Prophecies

05. Tanelorn

06. The Last Candle

07. And Then There Was Silence

CD2

01. The Lord Of The Rings

02. Fly

03. Bright Eyes

04. Lost In The Twilight Hall

05. Imaginations From The Other Side

06. Into The Storm

07. Twilight Of The Gods

08. A Past And Future Secret

09. And The Story Ends

CD3

01. Sacred Worlds

02. The Bard’s Song (In The Forest)

03. Valhalla

04. Wheel Of Time

05. Majesty

06. Mirror Mirror