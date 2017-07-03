Arch Enemy: tutti i dettagli del nuovo album “Will To Power”

Gli Arch Enemy pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album “Will To Power” il prossimo 8 settembre tramite Century Media Records. Il full length, il primo con Jeff Loomis (ex Nevermore) alla chitarra, è stato prodotto dal chitarrista Michael Ammott e dal batterista Daniel Erlandsson, mentre il mastering e il mixing è stato affidato a Jens Bogren (Opeth, At The Gates, Dimmu Borgir).

Di seguito la tracklist e l’artwork di copertina del disco realizzata dall’artista Alex Reisfar:

1. Set Flame To The Night

2. The Race

3. Blood In The Water

4. The World Is Yours

5. The Eagle Flies Alone

6. Reason To Believe

7. Murder Scene

8. First Day In Hell

9. Saturnine

10. Dreams Of Retribution

11. My Shadow And I

12. A Fight I Must Win